Ten Things You Need To Know About The Nine In Scotland





Who is Ali Price: Ten things you need to know about Scotland’s scrum half Ali Price has steadily improved throughout his career, growing his share at Glasgow Warriors in the scrum half position. Now an integral member of Scotland’s starting line-up alongside Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell, he dictates the game with his lightning-quick decisions. Below we learn a little more about Ali Price and his rise to Scotland’s starting 15. Ten things you should know about Ali Price 1. Born in King’s Lynn in England, Price is eligible for Scotland through his mother. He has expanded family in South Ayrshire. 2. The price is 178 cm (5 ft 10 in) and weighs 80 kg (12 pcs 8 lbs). Price is known for his sharp and agile play from his scrum half position. 3. Leading up to Bedford Blues’ Glasgow Warriors, Price signed on for the 2013-2014 season as part of their Elite Development Program. As part of the deal, Price played for Stirling County for four years. It wasn’t until December 2015 that he graduated from the Scottish Rugby Academy and signed his first professional contract with Glasgow. 4. Educated at Wisbech Grammar School in Cambridgeshire, Price was a talented all-round sportsman. His teacher Phil Webb said of Price’s entry into Scotland’s first team: “It became clear that he was a very good rugby player, a very good cricketer and a very good hockey player. This was evident when the school toured to Barbados and Ali impressed many there with his skills in all three sports. He was also on the school’s track team and he was just one of those kids that you could tell had the talent to progress to quite a high level. “ When did Ali Price make his debut for Scotland? 5. Price made his debut in Scotland in November 2016, in a 43-16 win against Georgia at Rugby Park in Kilmarnock. He was 23 when he made his debut. 6. Winning McCrea Financial Services Player of the Season for the 2016-17 at the Glasgow Warriors annual awards ceremony, the scrum half repeated this feat again in the 2018/19 season. In the first of those two seasons, Price helped the Warriors to a first quarter final of the European Champions Cup, while delivering consistently high performances in the final season, earning him the prize. 7. Price played in Scotland’s opening Rugby World Cup 2019 match against Ireland and suffered a foot injury that curtailed his tournament. 8. Price is an avid gamer and also enjoys table tennis in the spare time of rugby, using more of his all-round sporting skills. 9. Early in his rugby career, Price was nicknamed “Sonic” because of his sharp pace, but more importantly, his spiky hair. More recently, his infectious smile earned him the nickname ‘Smiler’ in Glasgow. 10. Lion selection, like so many other players, is the ultimate goal for the scrum half. With the 2021 tour approaching, Price remains committed to achieving this goal with consistently impressive performances for Scotland. Aren’t you coming to the shops? Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet. Subscribe to the print edition for delivery of the magazine right to your door. Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







