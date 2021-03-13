2021 Big East Tournament Bracket, Schedule: Live Scores, Updates, Venue, Live Stream for March Madness





With No. 1 seed Villanova navigating through key player injuries and losing to No. 8 seed Georgetown in Thursday’s quarter-finals and No. 2 seed Creighton in the midst of a controversy out of court, No. 3 seed UConn has come forward as it team to be defeated in the Big East Tournament that ended its quarter-finals on Thursday. The Huskies got off to a great start, beating No. 11 seed DePaul 94-60 to advance to Friday’s semi-finals. In that game, they will face a Creighton-team that seemed motivated on Thursday. With coach Greg McDermott back on the sidelines after serving a one-game suspension for racially insensitive remarks, the Bluejays shot No. 10 seed Butler 87-56 in a quarterfinal. The win leaves Creighton as the best seed remaining in the event and raises the stakes for what should be a great game with UConn. There was little drama in play as the Bluejays jumped to an early lead and never faltered. But there was some excitement in the late game in a new Big East quarter-final on Thursday, as Seton Hall survived No. 5 from seed No. 4 in overtime. The game was essentially heralded as a playout match at Jerry Palm’s bubble guard, with the loser having virtually no chance of a big bid for the NCAA tournament. Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or fill in your bracket for a chance to win an all-new Nissan Rogue and a college basketball dream journey. Take action today! Friday’s action should also be fun, as Georgetown wants to advance to the tournament finals for the first time since 2010. The Hoyas will face a tough test at Seton Hall as the Pirates try to return to the final after losing to Villanova in 2019. Meanwhile, Creighton and UConn may be the best overall game of the tournament, given the pedigrees and expected success in Marc Madness. A win would put the Huskies in their first final of the Big East Tournament as Kemba Walker led them all the way in 2011. Let’s take a look at the full match schedule that will take place at Madison Square Garden. For a look at the updated Big East Tournament bracket, click here 2021 Big East Tournament schedule, results Place: Madison Square Garden – New York

Live stream:fuboTV(Free trial) |Follow live:CBS Sports app All times Oriental; some start times are approximate First round – Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown 68, No. 9 Marquette 49 | Resume

Game 2: No. 10 Butler 70, No. 7 Xavier 69 (OT) | Resume

Game 3: No. 11 DePaul 70, No. 6 Providence 62 | Resume Quarter-Finals – Thursday, March 11

Game 4: No. 8 Georgetown 72, No. 1 Villanova 71 | Resume

Game 5: No. 5 Seton Hall 77, No. 4 St. John’s 69 | Resume

Game 6: No. 2 Creighton 87, No. 10 Butler 56 | Resume

Game 7: # 3 UConn 94, # 11 DePaul 60 | Resume Semi-finals – Friday, March 12

Game 8: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Seton Hall | 6pm on FS1

Game 9: # 2 Creighton vs. No. 3 UConn | 9pm on FS1 Big East Tournament Championship Game – Saturday, March 13

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 pm on Fox Follow below for updates, analysis and event highlights.







