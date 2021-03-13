Cricket for women | Read knock takes South Africa to an easy victory





India is losing despite placing the highest total in the series so far; Mithali reaches a milestone.



Despite a whirlwind 132 with 16 fours and two sixes, opener Lizelle Lee was denied the privilege of putting the finishing touches as rain intervened in the climax and the referees forced South Africa to declare the winner with a better run-rate in the third ODI. at Ekana Stadium here on Friday. On the hunt for 249, the highest total in the series to date, South Africa got off to a hesitant start when new captain Laura Wolvaart was fired after working 12 runs. Lee then broke up the bowling and hit both the medium pacers and the spinners all over the park. The limited support she needed from the other side was provided by Mignon du Preez (37) and Lara Goodall (16), while Lee single-handedly tore the Indian resistance apart. But at 223 for four in 46.3 overs, it was a match for everyone when rain took an unexpected turn in the story. It was Lees the third hundred in one day, after the one against England and Australia. She scored 132 from 131 balls and was considered the player of the match. Jhulan the exception Among the Indian bowlers, Jhulan Goswami stood out and took two for 20 in nine overs, with the rest at the mercy of Lee. India had reason to believe it had a winning total, as Punam Raut topped it with 77, while skipper Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma each scored 36. Opener Smriti Mandhana missed more when she lost patience at 25, while Jemimah Rodrigues was fired again early. Mithali crossed the milestone of being only the second female cricketer to score 10,000 international runs, after Charlotte Edwards (10273) from England. The Indian batter’s joy and performance were eventually sidelined when Lee shook the Indian team out of sleep, with a hurricane causing rain. India has two more ODIs to get its performance right.

