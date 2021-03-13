Men’s tennis suffers 5-2 loss against No. 3 UVA – Georgia Tech yellow jackets





Box Score CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis suffered a 5-2 loss to No. 3 Virginia on the road at the Virginia Tennis Facility on Friday afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Yellow Jackets fall to 8-6, with a 2-4 record in ACC play. Redshirt freshmen Marcus McDanielAndres Martin trailed 3-4 on the first lane against Carl Sderlund / Woodall before they rallied to a 6-4 win in the doubles. UVA (12-2, 6-0 ACC) answered back by capturing fields two and three to strengthen the double play point in favor of Cavaliers. Martin is 13-2 overall in the doubles this year. He has a 4-0 ACC record and has lost on jobs one and three. In singles McDaniel defeated No. 29 Carl Soderlund after losing the first set 7-6. In the second set, he won 6-4 before hitting the court in a third set tiebreaker 1-0 (7). McDaniel is now 11-2 in singles with two games and has three wins. Redshirt sophomore Pablo Schelcher collected Techs’ second team point on the day after registering a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8), victory on lane three over Chris Rodesch. Schelcher improved to 8-3 in two-game singles and also has a three-game win streak. The Yellow Jackets maintain a .640 win rate (48-27) in dual match singles, while remaining just above .500 in dual match doubles (20-19, .513). You can find a complete overview of the seasonal statistics for the jackets here. Tech returns to the track for another road race against No. 36 Virginia Tech with first serve before noon (EST). Georgia Tech v Virginia

3/12/2021 in Charlottesville, Va.

(Virginia Tennis Facility)

# 3 Virginia 5, # 45 Georgia Tech 2 Singles competition:

1. Marcus McDaniel (GT) beats. # 29 Carl Soderlund (VA) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-7)

2. # 106 J vd Schulenburg (VA) defeated. # 59 Andres Martin (GT) 6-4, 6-2

Pablo Schelcher (GT) beats. Chris Rodesch (VA) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-8)

4. Inaki Montes (VA) defeats. Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8)

5. Gianni Ross (VA) defeats. Brandon McKinney (GT) 7-5, 6-2

6. Alexander Kiefer (VA) defeats. Chen Dong (GT) 6-1, 6-2 Double competition:

1. Marcus McDaniel / Andres Martin (GT) beats. Carl Soderlund / William Woodall (VA) 6-4

Ryan Goetz / Chris Rodesch (VA) defeated. Pablo Schelcher / Brandon Freestone (GT) 6-4

3. J vd Schulenburg / Inaki Montes (VA) defeats. Brandon McKinney / Zummy Bauer (GT) 7-5 Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 8-6, 2-4 ACC; National ranking # 45

Virginia 12-2, 6-0 ACC; National ranking # 3

Order of arrival: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (6,2,5,4,3.1)

T-2: 50 A-46

