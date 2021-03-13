Gameday Thread: Wild vs. Coyotes (7 p.m.)





We came back for more You know why we came for you Because once we rock, we don’t want to stop Not today or tomorrow Coyotes, Jason Mraz After capturing Vegas in their two-game home series, the Minnesota Wild reaffirmed their status as contenders for the Western Conference. Arizona Coyotes for three games starting tonight at the Xcel Energy Center. @RTLnews had the good stuff in this morning’s game preview, but the CliffsNotes ™ is that Ryan Hartman and Marcus Johansson are both back, although only Hartman will take the ice tonight and center the third line between Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala . Nick Bjugstad is bumped from the middle of the third line to the wing of the fourth line. Cam Talbot gets the start for the Wild tonight, although rookie sensation Kaapo Kahkonen will see at least one of three starts in the series. The Coyotes’ lines will remain the same as normal, although Yotes coach Rick Tocchet this morning dodged the media and declined to tip his hand as to whether he would go into the net with Antti Raanta or Adin Hill, as Darcy Kuemper took the whole Wild series with a lower body injury that is expected to keep him out for extended periods of time. Today was good news for hockey in Minnesota with announcements of fans in the stands at the X and renewed plans for the Winter Classic in 2022. Can the Wild put the icing on the cake by caring for the Coyotes? Welcome to the game thread, Wilderness! Sound off below! Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7:00 p.m. CT True: Xcel Energy Center TV: Fox Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM Projected lines Arizona Coyotes Keller – Dvorak – Pitlick Crouse – Schmaltz – Garland Brassard – Larsson – Kessel Caggiula – Chaput – Fischer Chychrun – Goligoski Ekman-Larson – Demers Oesterle – Hjalmarsson Raanta Hill Minnesota Wild Kaprizov – Fast – Zuccarello Greenway – Eriksson Ek – Foligno Parise – Hartman – Fiala Sturm – Bonino – Bjugstad Suter – Spurgeon Brodin – Dumba Cole – Soucy Talbot Kahkonen







