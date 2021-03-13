Thunder trades Hamidou Diallo to Pistons for Svi Mykhailiuk, according to report

The Oklahoma City Thunder will trade Hamidou Diallo to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second round that originally belonged to the Houston Rockets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPNBoth Mykahiliuk and Diallo will be limited free agents this off-season, and apparently none of their teams intended to keep them. By swapping them, they can all audition their new young wing for a few months before deciding if they are worthy of a long-term commitment.

Mykhailiuk shot more than 40 percent on 3-pointers last season, but has fallen to 33.3 percent this season. Mykhailiuk isn’t strictly an off-ball shooter. He has shown his ball control skills both in Kansas and internationally, but in the NBA, shooting is where most of his value comes from. That drop likely made him expendable for the Pistons.

Diallo has achieved an average of 11.9 points per game from his career this season. Unlike Mykhailiuk, he has never been an effective shooter, but he makes up for it with his incredible athleticism. That gives him much more advantage as a defender and Diallo has even posted a surprising 2.4 assists per game this season. He’s still a bit raw, but the Pistons bet they can help his development like they did with another former Thunder attacker: Jerami Grant.

The NBA trade deadline is two more weeks away, but the Thunder and Pistons should both be active as sellers. They’re both at the bottom of the leaderboard at their respective conferences, but given their accumulation of design choices and young talent, neither is particularly far from a return to respectability. This deal may not enhance the talent of either team much, but it gives both a chance to see if the other’s young wing could potentially be a part of their future.