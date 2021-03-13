Photo Feature – One Year Since Coronavirus Stopped Cricket | The Cricket Monthly





The last international game played before the pandemic lockdowns



Matt King / © Getty Images

THEOn March 13, 2020, Australia and New Zealand played the first ODI of a run of three matches in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground. It was announced that morning that spectators would not be left in the ground, and players had to deal with the unusual experience of remote control of cameras for interviews and climbing the stands to get the ball themselves. The coronavirus spread all over the world and cricket was not immune. English batter Tammy Beaumont does it with an improvised net in her yard



Matthew Lewis / © Getty Images

The rest of the games between Australia and New Zealand, and other series around the world, were canceled or postponed as countries started to get into the lockdown. They stayed home for an uncertain time and began to improvise on how to keep fit (if they weren’t making Tik-Tok videos or interviewing each other live on Instagram). Surrey’s Amar Virdi (right) cooks food in a Southall kitchen to feed the homeless



Richard Heathcote / © Getty Images

Some players were on the street to feed vulnerable people who had no access to other support systems. A game on a deserted beach in Mumbai



Rajanish Kakade / © Associated Press

A small benefit of everyday life that came to a halt was all the space that was freed up for occasional cricket games – especially in the densely populated Indian subcontinent. Friendly neighbors from the Wookey Hole Cricket Club stop by to assist the ground crew



Michael Steele / © Getty Images

In the absence of lawn mowers and people to operate them, cricket fields occasionally turned into meeting places for sheep. Jason Holder and Ben Stokes talk to the TV commentators through a remote-controlled camera



© Getty Images

International cricket returned in July when the West Indies toured England in a summer that looked very different from that of the past. Josh Hazlewood gets a neck rub to catch sweat that allows the ball to shine



David Gray / © AFP / Getty Images

Cricket was now played with a range of new protocols and parlance: bio-safe bubbles, Covid tests, tracking apps, quarantines, no saliva, no spectators. Peter Siddle trains on an exercise bike in his hotel room during a period of quarantine



Ryan Pierse / © Getty Images

Bio bubbles have largely made it safe to hold cricket events during a pandemic, but the long periods of quarantine and time spent outside the family are mentally taxing for many players. On the plus side, even teams that were previously reluctant to deal with the high workload problem are now actively rotating their squads. To some extent, it has also normalized conversations about mental illness in cricket. Fans enjoy cricket and the sun in the Basin Reserve, Wellington



Marty Melville / © AFP / Getty Images

After so many months of lockdown for most of us, it was a bit strange (and envious) to see crowds in Australia and New Zealand, where the pandemic didn’t take hold as much as elsewhere in the world. Spectators combine entertainment with safety when they arrive for the SCG test between India and Australia



Brook Mitchell / © Getty Images

PPE kits as dress-up clothes at the cricket? Only in 2020 (and maybe 2021). A dog and his people enjoy a game in North Devon’s Valley of Rocks



Jed Leicester / © Getty Images

In other parts of the world, avid spectators may have taken social distance a little too seriously. A man wears a mask with MS Dhoni and other Chennai Super Kings players on it



Arun Sankar / © AFP / Getty Images

But there are some pandemic-related things we’ll keep seeing in the game (and elsewhere) for a while. Spectators at the SCG make sure their hands are clean



Saeed Khan / © AFP / Getty Images

With all the sanitizer around, maybe players could use it instead of saliva to shine the ball? The Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes players greet each other at the end of their WBBL game



Mark Metcalfe / © Getty Images

Boxing’s contribution to the world as a whole, the fist bump, seems to be going on for a while. Shaun Marsh has his documents inspected at Perth airport after taking a flight from Adelaide



Paul Kane / © Getty Images

We’ve seen a return to the days of extended tours, with time set aside for quarantines and warm-up games. The South Africa-England tour was called off in December after a Covid-19 breakout between the two teams



© Gallo Images / Getty Images

And, of course, a large number of tours have been canceled or postponed due to outbreaks. Dom Bess with his parents’ dog, Tilly, in Shipton, Yorkshire



Stu Forster / © Getty Images

With all the time they had in 2020, cricketers around the world were able to cuddle with their pets much more often than usual. Nishi Narayanan is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo © ESPN Sports Media Ltd. The pandemic showed us what we had to lose, but it also gave us more perspective on the things that really matter Photo function All the little things we’ll miss when live cricket returns Downtime Diaries R Ashwin talks about his slow, relaxed routine at home with the kids in Chennai







