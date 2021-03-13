Titletown: Westlake appears to be following football title with basketball title





The Chaps would be the third team to ever win a state football championship and a state basketball championship in the same year in the UIL’s top classification.

AUSTIN, Texas Don’t look now but Austin, Texas, turns into Titletown, Texas. At the 6A level, it is Westlake that carries the torch. Just two months after winning a state football championship, the Chaparrals can win a boys’ basketball championship on Saturday. They had become just the third high school in Texas history to both win on the UIL’s highest ranking in the same year, joining Duncanville in 1998-99 and Allen in 2017-18. Westlake is said to be the first from Central Texas. Of course we feel like we need to show what we can do a little bit because when you think of Westlake you automatically think of football, ”said senior forward and Kansas Commit KJ Adams. That adds a bit of fire to what we do. . The friendly banter between the Westlake football program and the Westlake basketball program has already begun. If we don’t get it done, then you have to work somewhere else, they pretty much said, said Head Coach Robert Lucero of his talks with the football staff. In case you’re wondering, two schools have won a soccer championship and a boy’s basketball state championship in the state’s largest classification. Westlake will have the chance to join Duncanville (1998-99) and Allen (2017-18) on Saturday. – Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) March 10, 2021 However, at the end of the day, it’s all in good spirits. [Defensive coordinator Tony] Salazar, be the greatest cheerleader in the text and send me some things that set me on fire where I say ‘Man, now I know why those guys are playing so hard for him in defense’ cause he’s got me set to practice and it was about 10 a.m., Lucero added. For sophomore forward Jaden Greathouse, Saturday’s match-up offers a chance to win his second state title in as many months. He is the only football basketball player on the Chaps squad. “The shape of a football and a basketball are absolutely very different,” he said. “Those first workouts, it was a bit difficult to breathe because you run up and down the track a lot.” His football team kept the deal. His basketball team is one win away from the next series. Tipoff between Westlake and Duncanville for the 6A state championship is Saturday at 7pm from the Alamadome in San Antonio.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos