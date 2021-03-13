Sports
Father Leo McGarry educator and inspiration
This article is part of a series on people who have died from the coronavirus in Ireland and under the diaspora. You can read more about it here. Send an email if you would like to include a friend or family member in the series [email protected]
Father Leo McGarry
1933-2021
Father Leo McGarry was a well-known Holy Spirit priest who taught math for generations of boys at St Michaels College, Dublin
He was born to Mary (ne Berrill) and Francis McGarry of North Circular Road, Dublin, on July 3, 1933. After attending OConnell Schools (CBS), he went to Kilshane in 1951 to become a Spiritan priest. and was confessed the following year. He studied philosophy in Dublin for two years, prefected in Trinidad (1954-1956) and then returned to Kimmage for four years of theology studies.
He had a degree in machine printing at Kimmage, later pursued education-related studies at St Marys College, Strawberry Hill, England, and obtained a Baccalaureate in Divinity (BD) from Maynooth.
Father Leo, one of the 29 members of the province ordained in 1959, was appointed in Nigeria. After teaching briefly at Regina Coeli Teacher Training College, Port Harcourt, he served as pastor / manager of schools in St. Marys Cathedral parish where there were many schools, a staff of 12 priests and a congregation of over 20,000 people.
He took charge of St. Gregorys Parish, which had not opened until 1964 at Bomu near Ogoni in what had become the diocese of Port Harcourt. He returned to Ireland in the late 1960s.
An experienced math teacher, a gift that he used in many areas of his life, Father Leo went on to teach at St. Michaels College, Dublin, in elementary and senior schools. He remained part of the Spiritan community there until 2014 when he moved to Kimmage.
For a time, Father Leo was chaplain to the Knights of Saint Columban and worked with Travelers. For more than three decades he regularly celebrated mass for the community at St Damians Poor Clare Monastery in Ballsbridge and spent his summers regularly serving in the United States, including St Theresa of Avila Church and the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Boston.
A one-time table tennis player who loved to play golf and bridge and who was known for his word-perfect recitation of the poem Joes no Saint, Father Leo moved to Nazareth House, a nursing home in north Dublin in 2019.
He had a special bond with his sister Vera and her family. Vera’s son Paul Bulger said that Father Leo considered herself part of her family and vice versa.
Father Leo was always positive, jovial, cheerful and accommodating to everyone. He was completely selfless and never complained about anything; this combined with his bad sense of humor made him a real pleasure to be around. One of Leo’s greatest traits was that he never saw the bad in anyone, Bulger said.
He was a brilliant teacher and very proud of his time spent teaching at St. Michaelss College. He is fondly remembered by hundreds of former students. I even heard a former student comment that Leo had taught him so much in life without ever being in his class.
Father Leo was extremely sociable and loved the companionship with a glass of Merlot in the company of his many friends; he was loved by everyone. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him will have been enriched by the experience, an experience that will never be forgotten.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]