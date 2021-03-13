Father Leo McGarry educator and inspiration

This article is part of a series on people who have died from the coronavirus in Ireland and under the diaspora. You can read more about it here. Send an email if you would like to include a friend or family member in the series [email protected]

Father Leo McGarry

1933-2021

Father Leo McGarry was a well-known Holy Spirit priest who taught math for generations of boys at St Michaels College, Dublin

He was born to Mary (ne Berrill) and Francis McGarry of North Circular Road, Dublin, on July 3, 1933. After attending OConnell Schools (CBS), he went to Kilshane in 1951 to become a Spiritan priest. and was confessed the following year. He studied philosophy in Dublin for two years, prefected in Trinidad (1954-1956) and then returned to Kimmage for four years of theology studies.

He had a degree in machine printing at Kimmage, later pursued education-related studies at St Marys College, Strawberry Hill, England, and obtained a Baccalaureate in Divinity (BD) from Maynooth.

Father Leo, one of the 29 members of the province ordained in 1959, was appointed in Nigeria. After teaching briefly at Regina Coeli Teacher Training College, Port Harcourt, he served as pastor / manager of schools in St. Marys Cathedral parish where there were many schools, a staff of 12 priests and a congregation of over 20,000 people.

He took charge of St. Gregorys Parish, which had not opened until 1964 at Bomu near Ogoni in what had become the diocese of Port Harcourt. He returned to Ireland in the late 1960s.

An experienced math teacher, a gift that he used in many areas of his life, Father Leo went on to teach at St. Michaels College, Dublin, in elementary and senior schools. He remained part of the Spiritan community there until 2014 when he moved to Kimmage.

For a time, Father Leo was chaplain to the Knights of Saint Columban and worked with Travelers. For more than three decades he regularly celebrated mass for the community at St Damians Poor Clare Monastery in Ballsbridge and spent his summers regularly serving in the United States, including St Theresa of Avila Church and the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Boston.

A one-time table tennis player who loved to play golf and bridge and who was known for his word-perfect recitation of the poem Joes no Saint, Father Leo moved to Nazareth House, a nursing home in north Dublin in 2019.

He had a special bond with his sister Vera and her family. Vera’s son Paul Bulger said that Father Leo considered herself part of her family and vice versa.

Father Leo was always positive, jovial, cheerful and accommodating to everyone. He was completely selfless and never complained about anything; this combined with his bad sense of humor made him a real pleasure to be around. One of Leo’s greatest traits was that he never saw the bad in anyone, Bulger said.

He was a brilliant teacher and very proud of his time spent teaching at St. Michaelss College. He is fondly remembered by hundreds of former students. I even heard a former student comment that Leo had taught him so much in life without ever being in his class.

Father Leo was extremely sociable and loved the companionship with a glass of Merlot in the company of his many friends; he was loved by everyone. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him will have been enriched by the experience, an experience that will never be forgotten.