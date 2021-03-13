Rishabh Pant’s ridiculous shot amazes the cricket world

Rishabh Pant hit Jofra Archer for six in a shot that left cricket fans in disbelief. Photo: Fox Sports

An extraordinary piece of batting by Rishabh Pant stunned the cricket world at the opening of India T20 defeat to England

Jason Roy and Jofra Archer starred as England crushed India by eight wickets.

On the hunt for a modest 125, Roy hit a confident 49 as England went home in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-game run at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Even though his side was totally beaten, Indian goalkeeper-batsman Pant still managed to dominate the headlines after playing a shot described by England’s great Kevin Pietersen as “the best shot ever played in cricket” .

Little Pant is fast becoming one of the most exciting batsmen in the world and he added another amazing highlight to his ever-growing highlight role against England.

At the blistering 90 mph pace of England’s Jofra Archer, the India star launched the England fast for six with a shot that was as daring as it was effective.

The normally left-handed Pant switched grips and sent Archer’s thunderbolt across the border with a reverse paddle shot, leaving commentators and fans in disbelief.

Well, well. This is Rishabh Pant! Stop what you’re doing, just come and see, Harsha Bhogle shouted from the comment box.

When many of you at home are gasping for breath, all I can tell you is that the three of us, microphone in hand, do the same.

Holy smokes!

Pant has just played the best shot ever played in cricket.

Swipe / lift back Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6. Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) March 12, 2021

How does Rishabh Pant do that? Especially for a bowler of the pace of Jofra Archer … Paul Newman (@Paul_NewmanDM) March 12, 2021

Rishabh Pant just folded Jofra Archer upside down for six people, this is the biggest sport in the world Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 12, 2021

Rishabh Pant is the man. Same shot. Reverse sweep.

There is something extraordinary about this person.#INDvENG Kathotia (@imdiv_k) March 12, 2021

You can not do that !! Rishabh Pant, you can’t do that !! That is a nightmare for any bowler, especially for a bowler who bowls at a fast pace !! Utter idiot #INDvENG Rahi Dalal (@DalalRahi) March 12, 2021

Rishabh Pant is just plain ridiculous Adam Morgan (@Adam_Morgs) March 12, 2021

Unfortunately for Indian fans and neutrals, Pant didn’t stick around the crease much longer after falling for 21 against Ben Stokes.

It was somewhat typical of an Indian battle performance that skipper Virat Kohli – who was looking for a duck – said it just wasn’t good enough.

English openers ensured a dominant win

By contrast, Roy and Jos Buttler from England put 72 in a blazing opening position. Roy, one of a group that missed England’s 3-1 hammering in the Test series, hit three sixes and four fours in a spectacular return to form.

Buttler fell to leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for 28 pounds and Roy fell half a century short when Washington Sundar trapped him in lbw.

“I take 49 every day and a comfortable win for the team,” said Roy.

English skipper Eoin Morgan said his team of limited overs does not bear the weight of the English Test defeats.

“We’ve been on tour before, where the white ball boys may have played first and we haven’t played well and it hasn’t stuck in the test games,” said Morgan.

Dawid Malan finished in 24, including the six who won the match, and Jonny Bairstow, scored 26 of the 17 balls to close the spectacle in front of one of the largest crowds in a sports stadium since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Authorities allowed 55,000 tickets to go on sale at the 110,000-capacity stadium, but they did not specify the number of visitors.

The English top scorer Jason Roy was just under half a century behind against India. Photo: Getty

The Indian fans still roared as Malan and Bairstow took an uninterrupted position of 41 after Archer took 3-23 in a fiery opening attack on the Indian batsmen.

Morgan won the toss and played first, with India dropping to 4-48 after Kohli fell to a duck from leg spinner Adil Rashid’s bowling.

Kohli blamed the loss for an “underperformance” on his side.

“There was a lack of execution of some shots. We have to come back with a lot more intention and a clearer plan. The wicket didn’t allow you to play the kind of shots you wanted,” he added.

Archer claimed KL Rahul slapping an inner rim on the stumps. Fellow speedy Mark Wood rattled Shikhar Dhawan’s stumps as he reached speeds of up to 152 km / h (over 94 mph).

Shreyas Iyer scored his third T20 50 and put on 54 for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya crushing 19 to boost the Indian total.

But Archer, who suffered an injured elbow and had strong support from Mark Wood, broke the partnership with Pandya’s wicket and then took Shardul Thakur with his next ball.

with AFP

