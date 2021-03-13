Pittsfield soccer team cancels first game due to COVID-19





Due to low roster numbers for next week, Pittsfield’s freshman and varsity soccer games with Williamsville have been canceled.

A quarter of the Pittsfield football team are currently in quarantine because of COVID-19.

The team still has 38 players available, but 19 of them are freshmen. Coach Paul Petty said he didn’t want those players to fill in for varsity players against the top-ranked team in the state. “Our football numbers have gone up this year, which we are very happy about,” said Petty. “But even if those numbers go up, the numbers that hit us for this case simply won’t allow our student athletes to get the correct number of workouts outlined by the IHSA.” Petty said 12 of his players are in quarantine. Petty expects all 12 to return next Wednesday, but they wouldn’t have had enough practice time by then to qualify to play on Friday night. Pittsfield becomes the second field team affected by COVID-19. The Triopia girls’ basketball team was hit by a two-week quarantine earlier this season. “I think it’s one of the wisest things we’ve done in 12 months to get our kids back on track – for the kids, for the community, and for the school,” said Petty. But this is a risk you are taking. And when we get out of this risk, we move on. And the risk remains. We just hope we are no longer part of it. “ The school announced the announcement Friday afternoon.

