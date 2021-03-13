Sharath Kamal favorite for TT qualifying

Indian national table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy is confident that the paddlers have a good chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics despite dismal performance in the WTT Contender series in Doha.

Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will compete in the World Qualifiers from March 14, followed by the Asian event starting March 18.

It all depends on how we perform in the worlds. It’s a tough tournament, but chances are, Roy said Sportskeeda exclusively from Doha. The format of the World Qualifiers is a bit different. It’s a long and difficult process and we have to win 3-4 games at the highest level to qualify for the World Cup.

Nine to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the World Qualifier

There are as many as nine qualifying places up for grabs, four for men and five for women in the World Qualifiers for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. From Thursday, 78 and 63 entries were received in total for the men’s and women’s singles category respectively.

Three men qualify in the first stage. The paddlers are split into three knockout rounds with the winners directly qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

The losing finalists and the semi-finalists from each of these three rounds will then be selected in one knockout round, with the winner competing in the flight to Tokyo.

Likewise, in the women’s event, the entries will be divided into four knockout rounds in which the winners will qualify directly for the Tokyo Olympics in the first stage. The losing finalists then play in a single knockout round in Stage Two, with the winner taking credit for advancing to the Tokyo Olympics.

How did the Indians fare in the WTT tournaments?

While Sathiyan lost to Nigerian Aruna Quadri in the first round of the WTT Contender Main Draw, the Indian made a winning start in the WTT Star Contender by beating French top-ranked Emmanuel Lebesson. He lost in the next round to Japanese teen sensation Tomokazu Harimoto.

Kamal reached pre-quarter in both tournaments, including fighting for a 3-2 win against German No. 16 Patrick Franziska in the WTT Star Contender.