Kaprizov proves that ‘grind-it-out’ Wild is a thing of the past

Goal tending was excellent through two bouts, but Minnesota just couldn’t find a single offensive spark to back up its great work in the defensive zone.

In its 20 years as a franchise, the Wild has played more than its fair share of games, including the first 40 minutes of the Friday night game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Well, that’s just not the 2020-21 version of the Minnesota Wild, and that’s largely through Kirill Kaprizov

The rookie forward wrote another memorable chapter, achieving another first in his career, scoring his first NHL hat-trick – scoring all three goals in the third period – and taking the Wild to a 4-0 win in Xcel. Energy Center.

Unlike in previous seasons, Friday’s game simply never had the feeling of one where the opponent seemed destined to score and flee the city with a hard-fought victory.

It got unpredictable at times, of course, but Wild fans quickly learned that no game is out of reach with No. 97 on the ice.

Kaprizov looked like a player eager to take over the game when the puck fell in the third period. Sure enough, he did just that.

“Such players are very special, and they don’t come by that often,” said Wild goaltender Cam Talbot“When you have a man like him on your team in a 0-0 game, you always feel like you definitely have a chance.”

Every time he’s there, he seems to be able to make something happen. If you have someone like that [Mats Zuccarello] If you usually find him, put the two together and they are pretty dangerous when they get out there. I cannot say enough good things about them and be happy about them [Kaprizov] on his first hat-trick of his career. He has earned it. “

Zuccarello closed the evening with three assists in line with he, Kaprizov and Victor Rask continues to play hockey excellently.

That was evident on the Wild’s first goal of the evening, nearly six minutes after the third.

As Zuccarello and Kaprizov passed the puck through the entire zone, Kaprizov decided to turn and shoot from the right circle, bringing in a shot from a Coyotes defender for a 1-0 lead.

But it was Kaprizov’s second goal that was symbolic of his meteoric rise as a rookie.

Fresh off the couch, Kaprizov jumped onto the planks, zoomed in on the attack zone, picked up the puck, circled the net and fired a laser from close to the right hash marks. Goalkeeper Adin Hill had no chance when Kaprizov’s shot slid under the crossbar for a 2 zip lead.

‘He doesn’t surprise us, does he? I’m sure you [in the media] don’t be surprised, “said Wild coach Dean Evason.” There is something every night. He is a very special hockey player. “

It seemed that the game was almost over after that Jonas BrodinThe glass bank shot went 36 yards into an empty cage, putting the Wild’s lead on three goals with 59 seconds to go. But with Hill back in the cage and an offensive zone showdown, the connection between Zuccarello and Kaprizov struck again as the former set up the latter for a stunning one-timer that defeated Hill and gave Kaprizov his hat-trick in style.

‘I mean, of course we all knew. We talked about, ‘Let’s try to get it for him. “It’s always special when someone can score a hat-trick,” said Zuccarello. “So yes, of course we’re trying to get that and we were lucky this time to be able to do that. It was fun for the whole team. “

Lost in the madness of the third period was Talbot’s stellar performance, which was the only reason Arizona had not taken a multi-goal lead for two periods.

Talbot played for the first time in a week, stopping Phil Kessel from back-to-back breakaways in the first period, before stoning him again in another solo opportunity in the second period.

Talbot was rewarded with a slightly easier time in the third, ending his first shutout in a Wild uniform by stopping all 25 shots he came across.

It was a fitting end for Talbot, who saw his shutout ruined with 2:50 left in rules during his final start at Xcel Energy Center on February 26 against the Los Angeles Kings.

“Our first two bouts weren’t very clean and he saved us a lot there,” said Wild defender Jared Spurgeon“He made huge saves to keep it 0-0 and we were able to get in third place and grab some goals and reward him. He was great even in the games we let him dry. It’s nice to see him. Get that shutout. “

With Kaapo Kahkonen With an eight-game winning streak, Talbot admitted that he was a little surprised to be entered as a starter.

But he made Evason’s choice look good.

“It’s a tough decision for a coach. I can’t really blame them anyway,” Talbot said. ‘Of course I want to go back in, but you understand when you let a man play that well. He has already won eight in a row? That’s hard to get a man out.

“There are so many games here in such a short series that you’re going to need both guys, and I think Dean knows that. I was glad I could go out and reward him with his confidence tonight.”

No matter who is in the goal, the Wild feels like he has a shot at winning every night. Even in games where the violation has taken place slowly.

But the days of the low-scoring, grind-it-out, hope-for-an-ugly Wild seem to be a thing of the past, thanks in part to a kind of player who hasn’t been seen here in a long time.

“Anytime the puck touches his stick, it can be dangerous and make something out of nowhere,” Talbot said. “He’s got some good guys on his line who really like him in open spaces, but he’s just creating more space for himself where he doesn’t need a lot of space. You could see that tonight.

Every time he touches the puck, a special piece can come out. It is nice to see and I am certainly happy that he is on our side. ‘

