Over the past few days, we’ve looked at some of the positions on the Auburns soccer team that will have a huge impact on how things go in 2021. With the quarterback, the Tigers are looking for significant improvement, and with the linebackers, Auburn will be too. in the hope that a shift in the schedule and help up front continues to pay dividends for some of the best players in the SEC.

Rather than stressing about things that may or may not happen, let’s enjoy the work of a tough week and look at what will happen to a position we all know and love. Bryan Harsins’ biggest win to date is arguably found here. When he put together a staff, the remains were rare, but one surviving coach paid off.

Keeping Cadillac Williams as the running backs coach allowed Harsin to track down his top recruit before calling a high school player. With Cadillac left, Tank Bigsby decided to stay in the fold as well. As for players switching from the team, there was really only one talent that you absolutely must keep, and that is Tank.

Bigsby burst onto the scene last year as one of the SEC’s best tailbacks as a true freshman, and his talent was evident even on a horrible night in Athens. As the attack sputtered, you saw Tank doing literally everything he could to avoid Bulldog defenders. His skill was immediately apparent, and he followed that game with three consecutive 100-yard runs. The defense eventually sold out to stop him, and an injury against Tennessee limited him to the last game of the season, where he exploded for 192 yards in victory. State of Mississippi

He explored the options of leaving Auburn with rumors that Cadillac Williams might be leaving the coaching staff, but he stayed on the team with his coach, and hell would be the focal point of a foul that will be new to the rest of the team. SEC to defend. The opportunities for him are endless, but Auburn needs him to stay healthy to make it happen.

THE BOYS

Projected starter: Tank Bigsby – SO – 60, 204



Career Stats: 138 carries, 834 yards, 6.0 ypc, 5 TDs

Other employees: Shaun Shivers – 62 carries, 276 yards, 4.5 ypc, 1 TD; Devan Barrett – 14 carriers, 79 yards (no carriers since 2017)

Biggest Question: Can Auburn do what it has to do with an extremely thin reverse spin?

While Auburn has arguably the best pure running back it has had since Cadillac Williams, the Tigers don’t enjoy the loot of a deep running backroom. Losing DJ Williams (to State of Florida) and Mark-Antony Richards (at UCF with Gus Malzahn) hurts the Tigers because there are very few people to spell Bigsby, and we really don’t have anyone who can be, other than him.

Shaun Shivers will always be a folk hero and should never have to pay for a Momma Gs nacho basket again, but unfortunately he’s just not the kind of traffic jam that can carry the burden that Auburn may need this season. He’s strong and can make the change of pace, but this could be a fantastically tough season for Tank. Aside from Chills, Devan Barrett hasn’t carried the ball since a three-yard loss to UCF in Peach BowlHe’s a talented guy, but there’s a reason he switched to defensive back and couldn’t beat Boobee Whitlow in the rotation (who was never the most special tailback). Despite a lot of practice this spring, Barrett will likely need some time to get used to carrying the ball again after a year on the defensive side of the ball.

Other than those two, Auburn should bring in Jarquez Hunter in the fall, but hell is probably counted on as a last resort. I’m sure hell is being carried, and try to keep the pressure off Tank in some of the easier non-conference games and if the Tigers happen to have a big lead. All in all, that means that Auburn will lean on the tank.

And is that a problem? Absolutely not. 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year could make a campaign for even bigger prizes if things can shake up health in his favor and a few units around him come together nicely. Kerryon Johnson carried the ball 285 times in 2017. Peyton Barber had 238 carriers in 2015. Cameron Artis-Payne had 303 carriers in 2014, while Tre Mason placed 317 carriers in 2013. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tank gets close to what Mason did in 2013 on his way to a conference championship. If he stays sane, he should be at the center of a crime that will be in other areas. Bo Nix has a huge improvement to make, and will break in new receivers across the board. His tanks can shine.

Auburn will need a little bit of luck in 2021 to have the kind of season that would be most satisfying in Harsins’ first season, but maybe part of the magic of he and Bobos will be finding ways to take the offense and pitch for a man to manage. such as Tank. We need him more than most anyone if we are to have the chance to compete with the big opponents on our schedule.