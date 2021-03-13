Aztecs reach another Mountain West final with a 13th consecutive victory

The Nevada Wolf Pack is like that horror movie character for the state of San Diego. You keep thinking you killed it. You not.

It probably would have saved everyone a lot of time and whistles if the two basketball teams had just walked over to Thomas & Mack Center Friday night for their Mountain West semi-final and played the last few minutes instead of the first 30 That’s when these games always seem to be decided, and that’s when it was.

The same script.

Same result.

This one didn’t go down like the two at Viejas Arena in January, but the No. 19 Aztecs had to wait out one Wolf Pack wave after another, aren’t they dead? to secure a 77-70 win.

It was their third against Nevada this season and their 13th was swept right in the state of Utah since mid-January. More importantly, it gives them a chance to do one of the few things they failed to do well in their remarkable rise among college basketball’s top programs.

They advance to the final of the Mountain West tournament on Saturday afternoon (3pm, CBS) against Colorado State or Utah State, who met in the late semifinal (and we mean late, tips after 9pm). It is the eighth time in the past decade that the Aztecs have reached the final; they only won one of the previous seven.

But you can’t solve the problem if you don’t get there, and the Aztecs have it again.

They play at a really high level, and they are really, really good, said Nevada coach Steve Alford after losing to SDSU with a combined 14 points in three games. I think they have been the best in our league all season. We played these guys three times and all three were within seven or eight points. We have given ourselves opportunities. They just guard and defend themselves as well, juniors and seniors who are strong, grown men.

Alford decided not to borrow Wyomings’ game plan from the quarter-finals, when the Cowboys ran the ball onto the floor and were off the shot clock for the first 15 to 20 seconds to reduce possessions and shorten play.

And the Aztecs looked like wild stallions coming out of the kraal and galloping across the floor at every opportunity. Their first two baskets came on Jordan Schakel’s switch 3s, which were more switch points than they had in 40 minutes against the Cowboys. As soon as they hit a rebound or snagged a bargain, you could hear Coach Brian Dutcher in the empty Thomas & Mack Center shout: Go, go, go.

It was really important, especially for Jordan (Schakel), said Dutcher. It’s the only time they really lost him where he really got open eyes because he got them on the break where they couldn’t find him and we found him. The more points you can score with a broken floor, the better your chances of winning.

Matt Mitchell finished with 24 points and eight rebounds after missing six of his first seven shots, leading to 64 in three games against Nevada this season. He scored 15 times in a row early in the second half, including three 3’s.

I feel like I just did my job as an aggressor, and it paid off, Mitchell said. I didn’t hit (a 3) in the last game, and I knew I had to get myself going. If the defense gives me a chance, I’ll take it.

But it was not alone. Switch had 15 points and nine rebounds and missed his first double-double in his career by a single rebound for the second time in the last three games in this arena. He also reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career.

Trey Pulliam had 13 points, seven of which came with the game at stake in much of the second half. Freshman Lamont Butler (10 points) made four Aztecs in double digits, and Terrell Gomez got a point from five.

SDSU (22-4) shot 54.5 percent and made nine 3’s while keeping the Wolf Pack (16-10) at 35.8 percent and just five 3’s.

Playing college basketball games on back-to-back days, especially between teams that had to work hard and expend energy to win the day before, can be an ugly affair. In other words: barely five minutes after the game on Friday evening, SDSU already had seven errors. And Nevada had one basket and eight sales.

From there it didn’t get much more aesthetically pleasing, with each rhythm punctuated by whistles. There were 52 combined fouls in the game and 66 total free throws from an experienced crew who has worked multiple Four Fours.

One reason can be fatigue. In almost all of SDSU’s two-game conference series this season (with a day between games), significantly more mistakes have been made, in some cases in the second game than in the first.

Basketball is a game of difficulty and sometimes frustration, Mitchell said. You just have to play through the frustration no matter what the referees say. The calls may go your way, they may not go your way. But whatever happens, you just have to play.

Said Dutcher: Officers of basketball is a tough job. One bank is happy, the other is not. Every call can be argued and justified. Usually when you go back and watch the referees have it on about 95 percent of those calls.

Nevada was already in the bonus with just 4:48 away and used it to shoot 19 free throws in the first half, making it 16. Good thing, because they only made seven baskets and conference watchman Grant Sherfield had none.

As it did so effectively during the regular season gatherings with the Wolf Pack, the Aztecs switched all the ball screens, knowing that the bigs are fast enough to stay on the edge for Sherfield and long enough to scare off his step-back jumpers.

Alford’s adaptation was to find the pole against a guard by lobbing over the top. So Sherfield was 0 from 6 at the half, and 7-foot Mission Hills High alum Warren Washington had 12 points from a combination of dunks and free throws.

Sherfield finally made a basket four minutes into the second half and finished with 25 points. But the Aztecs solved their problems with Washington in, went ahead of him and brought help from the back more quickly if he did get the ball in.

Seven times in the second half, the Aztecs grabbed double digit leads. Seven times, the Wolf Pack quickly trimmed it down to single digits. It was a six-run game with one minute to go, but free throws by Adam Seiko and Mitchell never let Nevada get closer.

However, the dirty problem may have been a blessing in disguise. Mitchell and Schakel both logged 35 minutes, but Dutcher relied on his bench for everyone else and played 12 minutes against Aguek Arop as a backup center as Nathan Mensah (14 minutes) and Joshua Tomaic (13 minutes) were constantly on the bench.

They have only 18 hours to play again, their third game in as many days.

Were 10 deep, Dutcher said. Hopefully that will pay off (Saturday). When you have to play three games in three days, it’s always hard. This is going to be the ultimate challenge, and playing all these guys and sharing minutes will hopefully give us new legs in which to be competitive.