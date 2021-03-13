High school football returns to Southern California – Redlands Daily Facts





High school football season kicks off tonight in Southern California, the first games to be played since fall 2019. The coronavirus has already affected this week’s schedule and some games have been canceled. The season-opening football game between La Habra and host Mission Viejo, scheduled for Friday after student-athletes in the Viejo Mission program tested positive for Covid-19, High Mission Chief Tricia Osborne of Viejo Mission announced. La Habra opens its season in Chaminade tonight. The Lakewood football program also had athletes testing positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to withdraw from the opener against St. Anthony tonight. Everything of San Bernardino and Riverside County football programs are inactive this week. The weather could also affect the games after rain passed through Southern California early Friday. Follow Southern California News Group reporters for the latest updates in Orange County and Los Angeles County: A Twitter listing by SoCalVarsity WEEK 1 SOCCER GAMES GOLDEN LEAGUE Antelope Valley in Palmdale Highland at Eastside Knight on Quartz Hill Littlerock at Lancaster PIONEER LEAGUE Lawndale at El Segundo THE VALLEY LIGA OF SAN GABRIEL Paramount at Gahr NONLAGUE Corona del Mar vs. Palos Verdes at Costa Mesa Costa Mesa at Garden Grove Dana Hills at Irvine Edison vs. Trabuco Hills on Huntington Beach Estancia at Ocean View Offshoot at Tustin Garden Grove Pacifica at Fullerton Irvine University in Portola La Habra at Mission Viejo Long Beach Poly vs. Gardena Serra at Long Beach Cabrillo Marina on Huntington Beach Mayfair vs. Santa Margarita at Bellflower Millikan and Los Alamitos Northwood vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University Orange vs. Villa park in El Modena Rancho Alamitos in Westminster Salesian at Cantwell-Sacred Heart Santa Ana at Placentia Valencia Servite at Damien Sonora at Crean Lutheran St. Anthony vs. Lakewood at Clark Field St. Genevieve at Harvard-Westlake Sunny Hills vs. Fountain Valley in Buena Park Trinity Classical Academy vs. Rio Hondo Prep in Kare Park Troy at El Toro Yorba Linda at Newport Harbor







