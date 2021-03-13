Brother Rice hockey prepares for the late season with a shutout from Howell

Ryan Marone has been thinking about what could have been for a year now.

It was certainly his last night. But to forward Brother Rice, it was more than that.

On March 12, 2020, the Michigan High School Athletic Association indefinitely suspended its post-season winter tournaments, stripping the Warriors chance of a Division 2 state title due to something they couldn’t control.

Marone took the ice a year later in the day and brought those feelings, those feelings that really never went away, back to the forefront for the final game of the 2021 regular season.

In fact, we have been robbed of a state championship, Marone said. This year they were just trying to achieve that goal.

The Warriors (10-4) ended the regular season strongly, beating Howell (7-8) 5-0 on Friday-evening.

In 2021, Brother Rice has not lost a game in which he has scored three or more goals.

In the early days, the Warriors attack made it take advantage of the breaks Howell gave them.

Sophomore forward Andrew Marone and senior forward Sam Yono each scored power play goals in the first period, connecting with two of the Warriors 15 shots on target in the first 17 minutes.

After a score from junior forward Parker Young, Brother Rice gave a three-goal lead after two bouts that passed Ryan Marone and Luke Dudley on a quick three-skater break against Howell goalkeeper Ean Badgett, the Warriors added two goals in the third period: a power-play score by senior captain Alec Hamady and a goal by Peter Rosa.

We haven’t really had the locks open on violation until the last few games, said Brother Rice head coach Ken Chaput. It’s good to see people putting pucks in the net, it’s good to see kids’ self confidence. You like to see them enjoy and have fun while staying locked up.

Despite a slew of penalties on both sides, combining 16 whistles, including 10 from Howell, the Highlanders failed to break the senior Drake Danous seal on target, with 23 saves.

This is the kind of team we would face if we were lucky enough to get to a regional final or a final four, as we headed last year, Howell head coach Rocky Johnson said. This is the kind of team you are going to play and, frankly, you have to come forward and play with some intensity and a little bit of heart.

This kind of gives them a wake-up call to what they are about to see.

While Brother Rice made a mark on his regular season with his third shutout of the season, Chaput knows this playoff run means more than most.

The head coach described it as a two-year run at a championship and said his team has learned to take every opportunity.

But Chaput knows it’s not a given. He knows that an encounter with a COVID-19 positive player or coach can end the season for a player or even a team.

However, that’s why Chaput and the rest of the teams focus on what they have in mind: responding to a game against a team headed for the Final Four in 2020 with a 5-0 shutout.

And with the looming playoffs, Marones’ mindset hasn’t changed. He hopes he gets a chance to finish the job that the group started last year.

The next game, if we lose, was over, he said. That’s how it is: we have to win every game.

Brother Rice opens the playoffs with a regional semifinal against Chippewa Valley on Wednesday at 6:30 pm at the Oak Park Ice Arena. Howell will take on the winner of Waterford Mott and Orchard Lake St. Marys on Thursday at 7.30pm.

