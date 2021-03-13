CCAP non-profit plays a central role in the city center

As the last tenants left Aberdeen’s Seafirst building at the corner of Broadway and Market, some observers feared it would go dark forever and become an unused, empty hulk in one of the most prominent corners of the downtown area.

But the Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP) has turned it into a vibrant hub of community support, purchasing the building with a grant and planning major renovations.

The local nonprofit continues to rise from the ashes of an otherwise devastating fire that destroyed its offices in the 2018 Aberdeen Armory fire. Just days after the fire, CCAP employees moved to the makeshift room in the building where once a bank and professional offices were established, but then stood empty. Later that year they completed the purchase and have now virtually filled the building.

“We had the safest staples in the world!” Says CEO Craig Dublanko as he opens a former bank vault safe with a corresponding label. Above that is one labeled White Out.

Maybe they have been worth the extra security. The Dublanko staff have been very busy with those office supplies and have helped and hired more people in the community. CCAP works with low-income people and families in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties to help them achieve economic stability. The agency helps people in a number of ways: helping with weather-resistant programs to reduce utility bills, job training and placement, housing, assistance with utility bills, and transportation. Many of the functions are designed to remove barriers that prevent people from getting into financial situations that make them independent.

Since the fire, they have hired about 40 new employees, which expanded to more than 240 of a reported 200 in early 2019.

One of their biggest extensions is the Social Security Representative Payments Program, which provides benefit payment management to beneficiaries who are unable to manage their Social Security or Supplementary Security Income (SSI) payments.

“We have nearly 700 people we do this for, we have our own debit cards for them,” said Dublanko. In many cases, people in this program would otherwise be ineligible to receive money. With the money, he said, “we pay their rent, we pay their bills, and if we don’t pay their rent, they’re on the street, so this is a big deal.” He explained that many of the people they work with were on the street. “When we started this [program] we thought we would have about 10 or 15 people. “Beneficiaries receive a debit card from CCAP, which is recharged every month.

Other programs build and distribute personal packages of hygiene products, assist in the community court (a program designed to keep people out of revolving door situations with jail time and minor offenses). The agency arranges transportation for medical appointments and new hires. CCAP provides the coordinated input for housing assistance, with dozens of care coordinators assisting in various aspects of finding and retaining housing arrangements. They also recently received a $ 3.25 million grant from the State Housing Trust Fund to build 24 low-income homes in Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

After the 2018 fire that destroyed the museum and CCAP offices, Governor Jay Inslee visited the CCAP offices when they considered the building to be temporary.

“We lost everything,” said Dublanko. He said at the time that his staff worked with cardboard filing cabinets. But the Dublanko team used the fact that it had to start from scratch to their advantage, and the nonprofit was able to do things that many others in the state haven’t done.

“In early 2018, Washington State partnered with the federal government, and for the first time ever, Medicaid was able to pay for case management for homeless housing in Washington State – not for rent, just for case management,” Dublanko said, adding, rebuilding our homeless housing system in here. Working with the Grays Harbor County Health Department, Cassie Lentz, we worked very closely together and we intertwined the federal funding with all the rental funding and now we had a tremendous amount of more funding to use for case management than we’ve ever had. Another source of funding gave them access to a program called Pathways, which works with people facing homelessness to address up to 21 different areas of their lives that may be attributed to their condition. help people facing homelessness, instead of on the waiting list.

“That’s a huge improvement systematically,” said Dublanko. He also adds that coordinating homeless housing and use of Medicaid money is unparalleled statewide, and other agencies, including King County, have sought advice on how to do the same. He chuckled that after showing them how to do it, “they come back and say ‘man, we wish we could do that, but it’s so hard.’ [but] for us the fire gave us a new starting point. “

“Everyone else is trying to fix the train while it is still moving, but in our case the train was completely off the rails.” Dublanko said.

Two years after the fire, work continues and some files are still in cardboard boxes. Perhaps a perfect example of their return to work attitude is the entrance to the former offices of Ingram, Zelasko and Goodwin, which now serve as multiple administrative offices on the sixth floor. Rather than replacing the carved law firm’s plaque or buying new letters for the sign on the door, administrators printed a page conveying their message, affixed it to the door, and moved on to more urgent cases.

Originally built by SeaFirst bank, the building was part of a land lease that would donate the building to the landowners, the Aberdeen Cemetery Association, Inc. Endowed Care Fund in 2022. Proceeds from the property have been used for decades to support the 125 acre burial site on the Wishkah River on the north side of Aberdeen. David and Sandra Bielski are owners of the third generation family business in the Fern Hill cemetery. When SeaFirst was acquired by Bank of America in the 1980s, Seafirst branches such as Aberdeen’s were renamed Bank of America. The lease with Bielski upheld all of this, meaning the building would go back to the landowner when the original lease expired in 2022. In 2017, the family reached an agreement with Bank of America to finalize the 1972 lease. Bielski immediately put the property up for sale or for rent.

The city of Aberdeen was interested in buying it at one point, and under Mayor Erik Larson spent $ 5,000 to study the building’s feasibility as a town hall. Dublanko was also interested in the building before the fire. He said that as his offices burned down, he contacted David Bielski who was very receptive and they could move in within days of the fire. A 2018 Building Communities Fund (BCF) grant allowed them to purchase the building and the land it stands on for $ 1.7 million debt-free.

CCAP plans to spend some money on the building’s HVAC and elevator system first, but Dublanko said there is a laundry list of items they want to fix or remodel on the building. A budget update for 2020 includes millions of construction costs for items such as lighting upgrades, entire floor remodels, roof resealing, window repair, and exterior cleaning, sealing and repainting. All told, the report lists $ 7.2 million in projected total costs for the purchase and renovation of the building. With just over $ 3 million funded through the first BCF, administrators are seeking a second grant for the rest.

It may seem like CCAP is stepping into the small house business and looking into the parking garage on the first floor of the old bank building. Dublanko explains that when COVID protocols closed state offices and people found it harder to reach social services, CCAP had to change the way it helped people because it was no longer suitable for a large lobby meeting.

“We used the old bankla, and we weren’t sure it would work.” Dublanko said, pointing to the ramp in the center of the garage where the receptionist organizes meetings and coordinates the lobby. He adds, “To protect our staff and customers during COVID.”

Prospective customers now enter on foot, back through the former driveway window to a gated area where they can sit and even charge their phones from a responsible distance. The staff developed a system of 11 pop-up privacy booths made of plywood and framed doors. Each room includes a laptop with multiple video cameras and screens. Customers are assigned a room and once inside they are connected via Zoom to the office they are looking for in the building. About two dozen care coordinators are available in the building every day, and a handful of others are on hand to assist those who may need immediate but unplanned assistance.

Most business with the public is now done through the parking garage, but the bank’s former lobby has been converted into a lobby atmosphere when possible again. Currently they plan to use it for federal COVID response agencies. When they first moved into the new building, most of the offices were behind cell walls in the lobby.

Dublanko walked a labyrinthine path through several floors of busy offices for a quick tour. Each office follows COVID protocols. Employees such as weathering specialists and care coordinators report to their offices and mask any interactions in the hallways.

Although not widely used during the pandemic, their new offices also feature a large lunchroom and break room with table tennis and other distractions. On the second floor of the parking garage, behind a gate closed at night, charging points are available for users of electric vehicles. Dublanko said they also recently received a $ 243,000 grant to build a 121-kilowatt solar plant to offset energy costs.

Photos by DAVE HAVILAND | THE DAILY WORLD Charging stations for electric vehicles are available on the second floor of the building’s parking garage.