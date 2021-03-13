USC can’t stop Colorado late in the loss of Pac-12 tournaments

Their freshman superstar had carried the USC Trojans as far as possible. Their transfer point guard had kept their pulse alive late, scoring his just 11 points in the last four minutes. But while DShawn Schwartz jumped unabated in the closing seconds to hit a missed jumper, USC could only watch.

His comeback had come too short. The Pac-12 tournament chase was over in one 72-70 loss to Colorado in Las Vegas.

For USC it was a familiar script against a known enemy. Colorado had beaten USC six times in a row before Friday night’s semifinal, and this time was no different.

The Trojans were eliminated 37-29, as with their previous two losses against the Buffaloes this season.

And as before, they fell far behind early and tried to make their way back, this time the score to 70 with just 35 seconds to go after a lay-in by Tahj Eaddy and the subsequent free throw.

But like it was all night Colorado the best possible efforts of USC. With 3.3 seconds to go, the Trojans made a play to find Eaddy on the sidelines, but Evan Mobley’s pass was tipped and the ball flipped over.

We played really hard tonight, said USC coach Andy Enfield. We got back into the game. We tied it up. We had the chance to take charge.

Enfield would argue that no foul was claimed in that last ditch move, but the mistakes USC made in the first half were much more to blame. Even when USC shot more than 60 percent in the second, it couldn’t find a way past Colorado.

For some reason, they shoot the ball at us really well, Enfield said. If you look at their last few games, they haven’t shot it that well. Tonight they were on fire again.

With Colorado taking on Oregon State in the final of the Pac-12 tournament, the USC awaits its fate for a selection day without much drama, given how safe the Trojans remain in the tournament.

USC would have gotten nowhere near the Pac-12 tournament final without Mobley, who scored a career-high 26 points for the second consecutive night to keep the Trojans in. Mobley was dominant on both sides of the ball and aggressive as he looked all season long. He checked the paint and when it got clogged, he fired shots from the edge, taking down 11 of the 16 shots in what was arguably his best offensive performance as a Trojan horse.

He’s been extremely aggressive, Eaddy said. He’s taking his jump shot more. Teams are nervous for him to bypass the basket.

If the USC had followed its lead early, it might have skated in on Saturday. But Friday night couldn’t have started worse. Outside of Mobley, USC looked completely lost in the first half. His first-class defense collapsed. His insult was cruel. For seven minutes, the Trojans were held completely scoreless, watching their Pac-12 hopes drifted and Colorado fired a 17-0 scoring point, determined to get USC out of Las Vegas before halftime.

USC’s Evan Mobley, center, passes Colorados Evan Battey, left, and Eli Parquet during Friday’s first half. (John Locher / Associated Press)

The Trojans barely survived the attack, but by the end of the scoreless trajectory, they had more turnover (seven) than points, while Colorado was in control.

If it hadn’t been for Mobley, the USC might have waved the white flag back then. The freshman was determined to take along the otherwise lifeless Trojans, scoring 11 of their first 13 points and 17 in total in the first half.

Even his exploits couldn’t stop Colorado, who had his own hero in senior point guard McKinley Wright. Wright briefly left for the locker room in the first half after an errant Chevez Goodwin elbow hit the side of his head. The frightening contact only fueled a more extraordinary comeback as Wright returned shortly after and took control, an attack from Colorado he couldn’t miss in the first half.

Newsletter Receive our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is dedicated to the high school SoCal sports experience, giving you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address

Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

But that offense came to a halt shortly after halftime, and with less than seven minutes to go, Isaiah Mobley hit a three-pointer. Colorado responded with sales, giving USC an opportunity to tie that seemed impossible an hour earlier.

They could not take advantage. On the ensuing possession of the ball, Ethan Anderson was sued and everything fell apart from there. Jeriah Horne, the sniper she sunk earlier this season, hit two straight from three-point distance and suddenly the Colorado lead was 10 again.

USC somehow scrambled back to a draw, offering a glimmer of hope in a game that made little money throughout the game. But it was stolen shortly after, leaving USC hoping for more for the remainder of March.

We have to keep our wits about it, Enfield said. Our players must not forget that they have achieved a lot.