Mohammed Siraj Birthday: wishes arrive on social media







Wishes poured in for Indian footballer Mohammed Siraj when he turned 27 on Saturday. His Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led the wishes, with fans praising the bowler for his impact on India in recent months. Since coming into the spotlight at IPL 2020, the cricketer has already made his mark on the international stage with some fine performances for the Indian Test team. On Twitter, RCB posted a photo of Siraj captioned, “Wishing our beloved Miyan a very happy birthday! May this year be as magical as your bowling spells! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers”. I wish our beloved Miyan a very happy birthday! May this year be as magical as your bowling spells!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/lQ1PCfZKuK Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 13, 2021 One fan took to the social media platform to praise the bowler for his performance against Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1. The fan wrote: “From being the main target of the troller to being praised and recognized by everyone ….. From dreams of playing test cricket to playing a match for India in white Jersey on Australian soil … You trip really inspires a lot. Siraj … Congratulations @mdsirajofficial “. From being the main target of the troller to being praised and recognized by everyone ….. From dreaming of playing test cricket to playing a match for India in white Jersey on Australian soil … Your journey really inspires a lot Siraj … Happy Birthday @mdsirajofficial pic.twitter.com/aiIzxLT197 Monika (@ Thakkarmonika7) March 12, 2021 Another fan praised him for playing in Australia, despite his father’s death before the Test series began. The fast bowler did not leave the bio-secured bubble to head for his house and was left behind to help India win the series. He also finished as the highest wicket-taker for his part. From getting hatred in ipl time to leading India’s pace bowling attack in Australia. From not joining dad’s funeral to first 5 wicket pull in test cricket. Siraj miyan has come a long way. Promoted Happy birthday, “the fan tweeted. From getting hate in ipl time to leading India’s pace bowling attack in Australia.

Happy Birthday Champion pic.twitter.com/1IZUoaQx5h Lucky Charm (@ Stutisoni_1234) March 13, 2021 Here are some other wishes from fans on Twitter: Happy Birthday Siraj !!!!

The tour of Australia, one of the hardest times of his life, brought him the most respect of all !! This is my favorite photo when he had that 5 wicket haul to Gabba and bumrah hugged him with that smile. pic.twitter.com/RwmOdspMDt Sneha (@sneha) March 13, 2021 Happy birthday to the man with a kind heart, who is often conspicuous stumps, who celebrates others victories as if his own! This man deserves everything! Happy birthday Siraj aka Miyan! pic.twitter.com/4FlrRwhhg8 Hit Wicket (@ ms_dopamine248) March 13, 2021 Congratulations Siraj

One of the best Bowler India ever found pic.twitter.com/e19flCyCpQ Sathish (@ Sathish_017) March 13, 2021 HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIRAJ! Here we wish the wonderful Mohammed Siraj all the best on his 27th birthday EspnCricinfo / Rediff / Starsunfolded #mohammedsiraj #happy Birthday #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/0nlISwDrmN Salvation Army (@thebharatarmy) March 13, 2021 Siraj played in five Test matches for India and took 16 wickets. He also starred in one ODI and three T20Is and recorded three layoffs in the shortest format. The fast bowler, who will represent RCB in IPL 2021, will strive for a good showing and also cement his place in the bowling division of India. Topics mentioned in this article







