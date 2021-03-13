Sports
Kennedy doesn’t waste time in the first game since the end of the pandemic
SOMERS Louis Cardillo was ready for the moment.
The senior struggled to maintain focus at school on Friday, knowing he would finally return to football. He sat out the 2019 season after transferring to Kennedy Catholic and then grew more anxious when risky sports were interrupted.
Cardillo wasn’t thinking clearly until he stepped onto the field.
I had the jitter in class all day, he said. My feet kept tapping. I had two big tests, but my only concern was playing my first game in a while. Homecoming. Senior night. It really felt great to be out there. I like the game.
The Gaels were the first Westchester high school soccer team to get back into action since the pandemic changed everything.
We talked about it before the game, and it really felt like an October night, said Kennedy head coach Dominick Tassone. Once the music started playing and the lights came on, it was like, here we go. Were there again. It was a different feeling, but a great feeling.
WHO IS WHO: Check out our finalists for lohud’s 23rd annual Super 11
PRACTICE: A new regime stays true to the old ways as New Rochelle starts over
COVID-19: How have the Hudson Valley athletes dealt with the pandemic?
And there was a lot of nervous tension when St. Dominics started.
The ball quickly found Cardillo, who found a seam in the cover and then sped 71 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.
It bounced my way and I thought, I’ll take this to the crib, he said. What a great feeling.
The crowd that stretched along the sidelines of the house immediately came to life. Liam Mullholland added the PAT and it was 7-0 in the blink of an eye.
It was funny, I walked down the sidelines to get ready for the first piece, Tassone said. I was a little distracted and the next thing I see is Louis running down the sidelines. It was like that was easy. All the way back. It was nice to be here again.
Kennedy rolled to a 34-0 win over the Bayhawks and will settle into the normal weekly routine that spans all of the COVID-19 protocols and prepare for a serious test against Kellenberg.
Turning point
After the defense came in with a fourth-down stop, the Gaels’ offense had a chance to debut and quarterback Clayton Proctor went deep over the middle in third and made contact with James Brown for a 45 yards touchdown.
The big plays made the Bayhawks question themselves early on.
I couldn’t think of a better way to start a football game, Proctor said. Things like that make the audience hyped, the team hyped. It prepares everyone to leave.
Player of the game
Proctor completed 10 passes for 182 yards and three scores.
It’s different, but it’s still the same mindset, get out there and play hard, win, he said of the start of March. It’s all the same stuff.
By the numbers
Dominics (0-1): Michael Petrucelly had 13 carriers for 71 yards. Sean Peavy completed 12 of the 26 tries for 82 yards.
Kennedy (1-0): Brown caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Chris Kalle had nine carries for 120 yards and one touchdown.
Quotable
Everyone at school knew today was the first game of the season, Proctor said. Was the only game that took place in Westchester tonight and it means a lot to the team, to the school. I am really happy that everyone can now take the field. We have some really tough games on the way, but it doesn’t matter. We played football. That’s what really matters.
Mike Dougherty covers boy soccer, boy lacrosse, girl basketball, and golf for The Journal News / lohud.com. He can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]