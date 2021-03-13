Kennedy doesn’t waste time in the first game since the end of the pandemic

SOMERS Louis Cardillo was ready for the moment.

The senior struggled to maintain focus at school on Friday, knowing he would finally return to football. He sat out the 2019 season after transferring to Kennedy Catholic and then grew more anxious when risky sports were interrupted.

Cardillo wasn’t thinking clearly until he stepped onto the field.

I had the jitter in class all day, he said. My feet kept tapping. I had two big tests, but my only concern was playing my first game in a while. Homecoming. Senior night. It really felt great to be out there. I like the game.

The Gaels were the first Westchester high school soccer team to get back into action since the pandemic changed everything.

We talked about it before the game, and it really felt like an October night, said Kennedy head coach Dominick Tassone. Once the music started playing and the lights came on, it was like, here we go. Were there again. It was a different feeling, but a great feeling.

WHO IS WHO: Check out our finalists for lohud’s 23rd annual Super 11

PRACTICE: A new regime stays true to the old ways as New Rochelle starts over

COVID-19: How have the Hudson Valley athletes dealt with the pandemic?

And there was a lot of nervous tension when St. Dominics started.

The ball quickly found Cardillo, who found a seam in the cover and then sped 71 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

It bounced my way and I thought, I’ll take this to the crib, he said. What a great feeling.

The crowd that stretched along the sidelines of the house immediately came to life. Liam Mullholland added the PAT and it was 7-0 in the blink of an eye.

It was funny, I walked down the sidelines to get ready for the first piece, Tassone said. I was a little distracted and the next thing I see is Louis running down the sidelines. It was like that was easy. All the way back. It was nice to be here again.

Kennedy rolled to a 34-0 win over the Bayhawks and will settle into the normal weekly routine that spans all of the COVID-19 protocols and prepare for a serious test against Kellenberg.

Turning point

After the defense came in with a fourth-down stop, the Gaels’ offense had a chance to debut and quarterback Clayton Proctor went deep over the middle in third and made contact with James Brown for a 45 yards touchdown.

The big plays made the Bayhawks question themselves early on.

I couldn’t think of a better way to start a football game, Proctor said. Things like that make the audience hyped, the team hyped. It prepares everyone to leave.

Player of the game

Proctor completed 10 passes for 182 yards and three scores.

It’s different, but it’s still the same mindset, get out there and play hard, win, he said of the start of March. It’s all the same stuff.

By the numbers

Dominics (0-1): Michael Petrucelly had 13 carriers for 71 yards. Sean Peavy completed 12 of the 26 tries for 82 yards.

Kennedy (1-0): Brown caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Chris Kalle had nine carries for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Quotable

Everyone at school knew today was the first game of the season, Proctor said. Was the only game that took place in Westchester tonight and it means a lot to the team, to the school. I am really happy that everyone can now take the field. We have some really tough games on the way, but it doesn’t matter. We played football. That’s what really matters.

Mike Dougherty covers boy soccer, boy lacrosse, girl basketball, and golf for The Journal News / lohud.com. He can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.