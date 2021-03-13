PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Marshall hockey earns a sweep against Worthington | News, sports, jobs

MARSHALL – The girls’ Marshall hockey team took an 8-0 victory over Worthington on Friday night.

Emma Klenken was perfect in the net and earned the shutout by stopping 21 shots on target. Conversely, Marshall’s offensive attack scored eight times in 29 shots.

Marshall had a modest 1-0 lead in one period, as Tessa Gannott found Kaitlyn Timm for the opening goal.

Early in the second period, it was Timm’s time to share when she found Regan Loft scoring. Marshall quickly added another goal, as Timm scored for the second time in the game to give Marshall a 3-0 lead.

Timm once again contributed to the Tigers’ fourth goal, assisting Shelby Ormberg.

With four minutes to go, Gannott passed the puck to Eliza Holmgren in front of goal.

Marshall’s fifth goal of the period came from a pass from Timm to Lily Verkinderen.

Leah Schaefer scored unassisted to open Marshall’s score in the third period, while Emmy Barker added a late unaided goal to bring the final score to 8-0.

After the game, Marshall (10-7) found out that the No. 3 seed had earned in the Section 3A tournament. The Tigers will host No. 6 Mankato West on Monday.

Boys hockey

Marshall 4,

Worthington 1

WORTHINGTON – Marshall took a 4-1 win over Worthington on Friday-evening, finishing the regular season.

Marshall came on the board first, as Jared Reinsma gave the Tigers an early lead.

Late in the period, the Trojans scored to end the first period in a 1-1 draw. Despite the draw, Marshall had a 13-2 lead in the period.

In the second period, Parker Schmitt found Sean Nwaiga to put the Tigers back at the front for two periods.

Marshall added a few goals in the third period, scored by Braxton Meyer and Logan Deutz.

The Tigers (5-13) are entering the Section 3A tournament with a two-match win streak and will discover their seeding and opponent this weekend.

Girls basketball

Minneota 72,

TMB 58

TRACY – Minneota took a 72-58 victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton on Friday.

Abby Hennen led Minneota with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Natalee Rolbiecki added 14 points and six rebounds to the win, while Abby Rost posted 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Munson scored 17 points to lead TMB.

Minneota will begin her quest for another section championship on Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s game between No. 9N Dawson-Boyd and No. 8N Yellow Medicine East. TMB achieved seed No. 6 in section 3AA South and will travel to No. 3S Luverne on Tuesday.

CMCS 47,

Lake view 42

PRINSBURG – Central Minnesota Christian defeated Lakeview 47-42 on Friday.

Aubrey Kaczmarek led the Lakers with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Kiana Imes and Shelby Gravley each added 10 points to the loss.

Lakeview is the No. 3 seed in Section 3A North and will host No. 6N Wabasso on Tuesdays.

Canby 61, DB 12

DAWSON – Canby took a 61-12 victory over Dawson-Boyd on Friday, as both teams play in the postseason next week.

Hannah Jelen led Canby with 18 points. Morgan Noyes added 15 points and four steals to the win, while McKenzie Ruether scored 10 points.

The leader for DB was Kate Dahl with five points.

Canby achieved the No. 5 seed in Section 3A North and will travel to No. 4N MACCRAY on Tuesday, while DB is the No. 9 seed in the North and will travel to No. 8N YME on Monday.

Thursday

Wrestling

MARSHALL – Multiple wrestling teams took part in the Section 3A and 3AA tournaments on Thursday.

Section 3 AA team tournament

NEW LONDON – A few area teams competed in the Section 3AA tournament on Thursday. No. 2 seeded Marshall fell to No. 3 Dawson-Boyd / Lac qui Parle / Montevideo United 39-28 before United defeated No. 1 seed New London-Spicer 43-33.

For Marshall, against United, Brett Regnier and Grant Louwagie won by decision, while Dylan Louwagie, Tate Condezo and Mitchell Bouwman won by fall and Spencer Wambeke won by decision. Kameron Sather, Daniel Gunlogson and Dain Mortenson won with a big decision, Zander Clausen, Avery Wittnebel, Holt Larson and Keaton Haas won by fall and Holland Schacherer won by decision for United.

For United, against NLS, Gunlogson won by decision, Clausen won by decision and Tyler Schickedanz, Mortenson, Wittnebel, Larson, Landon Olson and Haas won by fall.

United will play today at noon in St. Peter against Fairmont / MCW in the Section 3AA Championship, while Marshall will compete in the Individual Section Tournament this weekend.

Section 3A

team tournament

(at Minneota)

The No. 2 seeded Minneota wrestling team defeated No. 7 Adrian Area 64-15 and No. 3 Canby 56-17 in the Section 3A tournament on Thursday. Canby’s quarter-final match against Windom Area was not available at the time of the press.

For Minneota, against Adrian, Destin Fier, Peyton Gillund, Troy VanKeulen, Zack Fier, Jonah Gruenes, Alex Depestel and Jackson Esping won with a fall, while Eric Carrasco, Eli Gruenes and Jayden Gamrak won with forfeiture and Kade Lozinski with a big decision.

Against Canby, Gillund, Carrasco, Zack Fier, Jonah Gruenes, Depestel, Branden Johnson and Esping won by fall, while Lozinski won by technical fall, Gamrak won by forfeiture and Hudson Scholten won by decision to Minneota. Eli Greenman and Lincoln Fink won by decision, Lane Fink won by fall from the techie and Josh Steffen won by fall to Canby.

Minneota will be in St. James today at 1pm against No. 1 JCC in the Section 3A Championship, while Canby will compete in the Section 3A Individual Tournament this weekend.

Section 3A

team tournament

(at Jackson)

The No. 4 seeded Tracy-Milroy-Balaton / Westbrook-Walnut Grove and No. 8 Wabasso wrestling teams competed in the Section 3A tournament in Jackson on Thursday. Wabasso fell to No. 1 JCC 71-6 while TMB / WWG beat No. 5 Pipestone Area 54-22 before falling to JCC 40-30.

For Wabasso, against JCC, Hunter Taylor earned the only points with a pin.

For TMB / WWG against Pipestone Area, David Schuh, Jeret Ankrum, Alexander Schuh and Jacob Meyer won by forfeiture, while Jayden Torgeson, Caden Johnson, Eathan Martinez and Travis Willhite won on fall and Ayden Horner and Gabe Krick won by decision.

Against JCC, Alexander Schuh, Krick, Travis Willhite and Nic Willhite won by fall, while Horner and Johnson won by decision for TMB / WWG.

Wabasso and TMB / WWG will compete in the Section 3A Individual Tournament this weekend.

Girls basketball

Minneota 63,

LQPV 51

MADISON – The Minneota girls’ basketball team defeated Lac qui Parle Valley 63-51 on Thursday.

Abby Hennen led Minneota with 21 points, McKenna Yost added 10 and Natalee Rolbiecki and Jeren Rost each had nine. Abby Hennen and Jeren Rost led in rebounds with 10 each, while Abby Rost and Abby Hennen each led with three assists.

Canby 61, RTR 51

CANBY – Canby’s girls’ basketball team defeated Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 61-51 on Thursday.

Hannah Jelen led Canby with 14 points while Kortney Leppke added 12 and Jayla Hulzebos had 10. Aidyn Bruns led in rebounds with 11 while Jelen, Leppke and Morgan Noyes were in assists with three each.

No RTR statistics were available at the time of the press.

YME 73, DB 26

GRANITE FALLS – The Yellow Medicine East girls’ basketball team defeated Dawson-Boyd on Thursday 73-26.

Hannah Stark led YME with 20 points while Shelby Mortenson added 19 and Ruby Bones 13. Mortenson led in rebounds with eight while Brylea Ruff led with six assists.

Allison Estling and Laney Bartunek led DB with seven points each, while Chelsie Husby added four. Ella Johnson led in rebounds with four, while Husby led with three assists.

YME will play at home against DB in the Section 3A tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WWG 67, RCW 47

RENVILLE – The Westbrook-Walnut Grove girls’ basketball team beat Renville County West 67-47 on Thursday.

Isabel Klumper led WWG with 23 points, while Olivia Klumper added 19 and Kelsey DeSmith had nine. No other statistics were available at the time of the press.

WWG (8-9) faces MCC today at 7:15 PM

Wabasso 71,

Cederberg 31

WABASSO – The Wabasso girls’ basketball team beat Cedar Mountain on Thursday 71-31.

Sarah Franta and Kelsey Frank led Wabasso with 24 points each, while Ashlyn Daub added eight. Avery Carlson led in rebounds with seven, while Franta and Bella Brand led in steals with five each.

Wabasso (9-8) will play at home against Springfield today at 4:30 PM

RRC 60,

Edgerton 35

EDGERTON – The girls’ basketball team at Red Rock Central beat Edgerton 60-35 on Thursday.

Karli Arkell led RRC with 33 points while Lily Stavnes added 11 points. Josie Horning led in rebounds with 11 while Nicole Schroepfer led with seven assists.

RRC (12-5) starts Tuesday at 7pm at home against Adrian / Ellsworth in the Section 3A tournament

Boys basketball

DB 51, RCW 42

DAWSON – The Dawson-Boyd boys’ basketball team beat Renville County West 51-42 on Thursday.

Micah Olson led DB with 16 points while Keegon Wicht added 14 and Gauge Liebl 13. Liebl led in rebounds with 12 while Wicht, Liebl, Zeke Sather and Jordan Hastad led in stealthy one each.

Canby 76,

Ortonville 58

ORTONVILLE – The boys’ basketball team of Canby defeated Ortonville on Thursday 76-58.

Ty Stoks led Canby with 20 points, Will Varcoe added 19 and Evan Weber 11. Varcoe led in rebounds with six while Weber led with eight assists.

MCC 63,

Edgerton 41

SLAYTON – The Murray County Central boys’ basketball team defeated Edgerton 63-41 on Thursday.

Colton Mitchell led MCC with 20 points, while Blake Schmitz and Nate Kleven added 12 each. Kleven led in rebounds with 10, while Chant Mitchell led in assists with five.

MCC (10-6) will be on the road today at 3.30pm with MLA / Comfrey

MLA / Comfrey 62, RRC 54 (OT)

LAMBERTON – The Red Rock Central boys’ basketball team fell on Thursday after extra time at the expense of Mountain Lake Area / Comfrey 62-54.

Justin Klabunde led RRC with 14 points while Luke Willhite added 13, Dominik Smith 12 and Joe Strock 10. Smith led in rebounds with 12 while Willhite led in assists with five.

RRC (5-13) kicks off this Thursday at 7pm on WWG