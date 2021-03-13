A&T wants to bring several national titles indoors





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. North Carolina A&T did what they had to do Friday at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships for men and women at the Randal Tyson Track Center at the University of Arkansas. Qualify. All but two of the Aggies qualified for their respective finals. One of those who failed to qualify ran his first race in six weeks after an injury. “I am happy with our efforts and achievements,” said Duane Ross , the Aggies director of athletics programs. “Today was about to go to the final round. Our team is looking forward to tomorrow.” The Aggies will participate in five events on Saturday. Among the Aggie finalists is their only female junior representative Delecia McDuffie McDuffie closed the 200-meter semi-finals with a personal best of 22.94 to set the fifth fastest qualifying time. The two 400m runners who sent the Aggies to the compatriots qualified for the final. Sophomore Randolph Ross , Jr. had the third fastest qualifying time by crossing the line 45.53. His teammate and senior Trevor Stewart reached the final with a qualifying time of 45.86, sixth fastest. The 400m final is 3:20 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). Senior Tavarius Wright returns Saturday to compete in the 60m. Wright set a qualifying time of 6.56, the third fastest on Friday. His 6.56 is a personal best. Freshman Javonte Harding had a fantastic debut with nationals. He enters the final of the 200m after running a 20.62 for the fifth fastest qualifying time. The 60-meter final is at 3:10 PM EST and the 200-meter final is at 3:50 PM EST. The Aggies 4×400-meter relay team will also compete on Saturday as Ross Jr., Stewart, senior Elijah Young and junior Daniel Stokes are preparing to win a national title starting at 4:20 PM EST. Despite not taking part since January 23 due to an injury sustained in practice, junior Rasheem Brown nearly made it to the final of the 60-meter hurdles. Brown ran a personal best of 7.76, the ninth fastest qualifying time of the day. He finished a few steps behind FilipDemsar of the University of South Carolina, who crossed in 7.74. The Aggies Lonely Field Qualifier Junior Brandon Hicklin , finished 12th in the long jump with a jump of 24 feet, 3 inches. “We were a little short on the long jump and the hurdles, but these young people are determined and are coming back for the outdoors (athletics). Rasheem just started hurdles again last week.”

