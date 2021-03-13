Vaughan’s Archer questions reveal how unreachable he is

Michael Vaughan questioning Jofra Archer’s appetite for test cricket reflects how much of the former England captain generation have no understanding of the mindset of the game’s younger generations.

In late February, Vaughan suggested in his column for the Telegraph, that Archer may not be as committed to Test cricket as to the shorter formats.

“There is a whisper that he doesn’t like Test Cricket,” Vaughan wrote. ‘As a captain you have to find out the facts and find out whether that is true and why. Sometimes one of the criticisms you have is that you look at him and want him to shoot a little faster and look more interested. ‘

Vaughan’s column read as if he had been briefed by someone in the camp in England. Even more troubling, it seemed that someone’s flawed perception of Archer had been passed on to Vaughan, who then set that perception as the basis for his column.

Archer disputed that perception in his Daily mailcolumn this week, arguing: Let me be clear about something: I have never changed my attitude towards playing for England. I’ve always wanted to play all three formats. That hasn’t changed and never will as far as I’m concerned.

I’ve always dreamed of playing Test cricket and don’t feel like I’ve had a bad game so far unless I take four or five wickets in an innings, I’m put under control and some people are trying to decipher what is going on.

Comments like Hes not committed or Hes not good enough show up once you are not 110 percent. I find it quite annoying how people read things in and form their own opinion. ‘

There is no reason to question the authenticity of Archer’s rebuttal to Vaughan. If he says he wants to play more pertinently, excels in all three formats of the game, you have to accept that as truth until there is evidence to contradict that claim.

But even if Vaughan’s suggestion were true, I would make an educated guess that many of the younger generation of cricket (Archer is only 25) do not have the same emotional investment in Test cricket as those of previous generations. And that’s okay.

Anecdotally, my experience with cricketers Archer’s age and below that T20 cricket is seen as the most exciting and appealing format. There is an appreciation for Test cricket like the game Prime Minister format, but nothing about the traditional conventions of the red ball game surpasses what the T20 game offers, less demands on their time and the opportunity to explore technical dimensions, be it batting, bowling and fielding that spits in the light of conventions and redefines what is possible in those disciplines.

As a young cricketer, I was trained in much the same way I was before Vaughan. I also come from a generation that prides itself on being resilient in a way that younger generations have not had to. The combination of these means that Test cricket where these qualities are most prominent remains my favorite format.

That early conditioning formed the lens I looked through and as a result I had many of the same frustrations he does with many young cricketers’ apathy and irreverence for the game’s longest format.

I had to give up my desire for them to have the same emotional investment in Test cricket as I did, in much the same way I had to relinquish my desire for them to recognize the Notorious BIG as the greatest rapper ever, and appreciate that Pop Smoke, or a of the links from ‘Lils’ (can you say I don’t listen to modern rap?) held that special place in their hearts.

I have found that it is not an absolute assessment of Biggie’s position in rap, but merely a reflection of current tastes, shaped and informed by contemporary cultural forces.

Likewise, the younger generation’s love and preference for T20 cricket does not explain its superiority over Test cricket.

If this irritates your soul, the sports life will only get more frustrating for you as T20 cricket will only become more popular as younger generations start washing out those in their 30s in a professional context. The game will soon be populated by players for whom a scoop over fine leg is as natural as a forward defensive shot.

If there is any degree of apathy or irreverence for Test cricket in Archer, I would understand why and support him. It is the format that many in its generation consider to be the most attractive, but it is also the format that will maximize their earning potential. The chances for these players to earn staggering salaries by playing just three and a half hours in a row will only increase. I would say any professional in any industry will be invested the most where there is the opportunity to maximize earning potential.

It’s hard for me to admit that Test cricket will increasingly become the least attractive format in the game. Hell, it could already be. Test cricket, in a professional context, will indeed be seen as the format you have to pass to get what you like T20.

And that’s absolutely fine.