La Habra tops Chaminade in successful improvised football match – Daily News
WEST HILLS It had been 477 days since La Habra High played a football game.
The Highlanders were preparing to play Mission Viejo Friday night in a highly anticipated game to welcome high school football back to California, but Mission Viejo had to unsubscribe due to a positive COVID-19 test in its program
The players of La Habra had to wait another seven days to play a match. Then Chaminade raised his proverbial hand and agreed to an improvised game. La Habra agreed.
“The boys’ spirit went from the bottom to complete elation,” said La Habra coach Frank Mazzotta.
The deal was made official late Friday, less than eight hours before kick-off. Mazzotta’s way of telling his players suited the virtual world that high school students have been living in since March 2020.
“I sent them the message via Google Classroom,” Mazzotta said with a laugh.
Chaminade coach Ed Croson had his own way of explaining how it happened.
This is a classic. Hey, my street versus your street … I’ll see you in the parking lot in an hour, ” he said.
La Habra topped Chaminade 35-16, but the score was secondary. Everyone felt it. Even if the scoreboard looked bad, the parents smiled and laughed – some echo of trash from the stands. It was a bit of normalcy. High school football was back.
La Habra scores on his opening stage. Christian Serrano hits in the 2-yard TD. Highlanders lead Chaminade 7-0. 9:54 left in 1st. pic.twitter.com/EyRID7Uq8t
– Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 13, 2021
The Highlanders had heavy traffic on their way to West Hills, which delayed the 6:00 pm start, but that was just a mistake compared to the task at hand. No scouting, no film to destroy the opponent. Just play.
“It’s about giving the kids a chance to play,” said Mazzotta. ‘They wanted to play football. It doesn’t matter, we play against everyone. (Chaminade) is a great program and has proven it for years. Coach (Ed) Croson called us and we loved it, told him we would love to play. ”
Chaminade had no competition scheduled this week. The Eagles were due to start their spring season next Friday against Mission League opponent Serra of Gardena, but had planned a scrimmage between the teams. Instead, an official game was played after each school’s administrations went the extra mile to set up the game.
The game felt like a glorified scrimmage at times. The coaches agreed to play second strings in the last five minutes of the second and fourth quarters.
The game’s opening touchdown came from Highlanders running back to Christian Serrano. La Habra quarterback Justin Gil passed a touchdown and rushed to one. Gil was 14 out of 19 for 183 yards.
Brandon Vasquez brought in five catches for 38 yards, Henry Jackson had five catches for 77 yards, and sophomore Jacob Apodaca had three catches for 64 yards and his first touchdown reception in his career.
La Habra QB Justin Gil rushes from 9 meters to a TD.
La Habra 21, Chaminade 6 pic.twitter.com/4udRDMDc6u
– Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 13, 2021
Chaminade sophomore quarterback Indiana Wijay fumbled twice, each resulting in a touchdown return for La Habra before halftime. One return was from Brian Kight, the other from Niko Munoz.
Wijay had his moments, completing eight passes for 115 yards, including a 67-yard completion to Jordyn McIntyre to set up a 2-yard touchdown dive by Paul Holyfield Jr. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Macias threw a pass for a touchdown with less than a minute left.
