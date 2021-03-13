Walsh Jesuit ready to skate in ice hockey semi-finals

When Walsh Jesuit takes to the ice Saturday afternoon for a face-off at Ice Haus at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena, it will be the first Summit County high school to compete in the hockey state tournament.

Walsh is about to meet Toledo St. Francis de Sales in a state semi-final.

St. Francis de Sales is at the other end of the spectrum. The Knights will make their 13th appearance in the state tournament since its inception in 1978. St. Francis is aiming for his third state title.

“This is truly a culmination of all the hard work this team has put in all season,” said Walsh coach Peter Calleri. “They kind of hone these games with a never-say-that attitude. They never give up on themselves and they never give up on their teammates. These guys push on, and there’s nothing special about our team. hardworking and gritty bunch of guys who will do everything they can to try and get to the top. “

The only other school in the Beacon Journal coverage area to advance to the state tournament in hockey is Kent Roosevelt. The Rough Riders were state runner-up to Shaker Heights in 1981 and defeated Sylvania Northview to win the state championship in 1982. The tournament was contested in Brooklyn at the time.

Walsh is led by Captain Charlie Huscroft and Assistant Captains Jacob Ambach, Hunter Nalepka and Bill Holtzer.

Huscroft and Ambach are senior defenders in the Warriors line-up and Nalepka and Holtzer are senior forwards.

Walsh’s tournament run includes wins over Cleveland Heights (11-0), Hudson (3-2), Hunting Valley University School (2-1) and Mentor (3-2).

Calleri said Walsh will dress 20 players, 18 skaters and two goalkeepers on Saturday. All 20 players contributed throughout the season.

‘We have two very, very good [junior] keepers, Brodie Lerch and Zach Firment, “Calleri said.” We run the starts for those two. Zach Firment will have the start for Saturday’s game. “

Lerch was the starter in the win against Mentor.

Walsh’s forwards are seniors Holtzer, Nalepka, Jackson Kerscher and Garrett Pazey, juniors Noah Colasanti and Aiden Cook, sophomores Ryan Kerscher, Daniel McClish, Joshua Weiner, Joe Holtzer and Patrick McCarthy, and Freshman Dominick Calleri.

Ambach and Huscroft lead a group of defenders including senior Colin Cook, junior Colton Ziehm, sophomore Ryan Holcomb and senior Jackson Holzapfel.

“We are very balanced,” said Peter Calleri. “We have a bunch of very solid players who work very, very hard. We don’t have an all-state player and we don’t have an all-league player, but we have a lot of really good players. … We are very excited about the opportunity. “

Walsh opened the regular season with defeats against Toledo St. Johns Jesuit and Medina, and a draw against Medina.

The Warriors had four regular season wins over Cleveland Benedictine, twice each over Parma Padua and Parma Heights Holy Name, some wins over Springboro, Columbus St. Charles, Powell Olentangy Liberty, Rocky River and Newark.

Medina and Lakewood St. Edward topped Walsh twice in the regular season, and the Warriors also lost to Cincinnati St. Xavier, Hunting Valley University School, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, and Rocky River.

The second and third ties were against Oxford Talawanda and Shaker Heights respectively.

Calleri said Walsh started his ice hockey team in 2004.

This is Calleri’s second season as the Warriors coach.

Calleri, 54, grew up in the Chicago area and came to Ohio when he attended Kent State University and played on the Golden Flashes hockey team. He played a forward for club hockey teams called the Chicago Patriots, Chicago Cougars, and Chicago Minor Hawks, and was a forward for the Flashes. He graduated from Buffalo Grove High School, Illinois, in 1985 and from KSU in 1990.

