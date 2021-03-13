CSU Falls In Mountain West Semifinals to Utah State, 62-50





Next game: vs. the state of Utah 3/12/2021 | 10 pm MT CBS Sports Network LAS VEGAS, Nev. In a defensive battle, Colorado State’s No. 3 seeds failed to find the baskets and fell to No. 2 seed Utah State, 62-50, in the semi-finals of the Air Force Reserve Mountain West Championship Friday night. The Rams dropped to 18-6 in the year, while the Aggies improved to 20-7 in the season. This was a challenge for both teams to score throughout the match as neither team could shoot better than 37 for the match. The Rams started 2-of-12 from the field, but held on with solid defense. CSU went 6-for-8 for the next stretch and took their first lead of the game at 21-19 with just over seven minutes to go in the first half. The teams continued to fight, leading 32-28 at Utah State at the break. The Aggies opened the second half with a 10-4 run to build a 10-point lead in less than five minutes in the last half. CSU reduced it to seven on two occasions, but a 9-0 run over 1:23 gave the No. 2 seed their biggest lead of the game at 53-37 with 11:09 over. The Rams held on tight, including Utah State with no field goal for more than six minutes, but couldn’t get closer than seven with 4:01 left. Before the game, CSU finished 25.4 percent (17 of 67) from the field and 15.8 percent (3 of 19) past the three-point line. USU was only 36.1 percent (22 out of 61) of the floor, including 28.0 percent (7 out of 25) in three. Utah State won the battle for the boards 50-43, beating the Rams 18-9 on rematch points. Security guard Isaiah Stevens finished with 15 points, while he was ahead David Roddy was the other Aries in double digits with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Utah State had three in double figures, led by Neemias Queta with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and nine blocks. STATUS OF THE GAME

Colorado State’s 25.4 percent field and 50 points were the second lowest of the season in any category. COMMENTS

State of Utah leads the overall series, 60-40, including wins in all three neutral site meetings.

The Rams kept an opponent under 70 points to 14th time this year, go 12-2 if you do.

CSU is now 15-21 in the Mountain West tournament.

Roddy’s double-double was the 11th of the season and 13th of his career. NEXT ONE

The Rams are now awaiting their fate, as post-season bids will be issued from Sunday afternoon.

