Connect with us

Sports

MS Dhoni takes his cricket so seriously: N Srinivasan

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


N Srinivasan has revealed that loyalty is a very important quality of the CSK franchise.

N. Srinivasan and MS Dhoni. (Photo Source: Twitter)

MS Dhoni has been the face of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni and Chennai have a very special bond. While the legendary Indian cricketer has led the CSK franchise to 3 IPL titles, the people of Chennai have also unequivocally supported the CSK skipper.

And now the owner of CSK and the general manager of the India Cements Group, N Srinivasan, have revealed that loyalty is a very important quality of the CSK franchise. Say that MS Dhoni is in Chennai, India Cements MD said Dhoni takes his cricket extremely seriously and practices in the indoor nets day after day.

Srinivasan also added that Dhoni is an extremely determined cricketer, which is what the franchise likes about him. He further stressed that although he has the IPL is important, consistency and loyalty are above all else.

MS Dhoni is a very determined person: Srinivasan

FYI, MS Dhoni is in Chennai. He takes his cricket so seriously; he practices in the inner nets in the morning and in the afternoon he practices in Chepauk. He is a very determined person and that’s what we like. One more thing, Cricket is about winning, IPL is about winning, but there are also things like consistency and loyalty and I think that’s dripping from us, ”said Srinivasan as quoted by India Today.

Srinivasan on his association with cricket

Srinivasan also delved deep into the bond his company shares with cricket. Srinivasan said his association with cricket started in the 1960s and that the entire Tamil Nadu Ranji team was employed by the India Cements Company. The 76-year-old concluded by stating that his company always appreciates good cricket.

“We have been in cricket for the past 50 years, we started in the early 60’s, almost all of the Tamil Nadu Ranji team was employed by us. So we have been in cricket for a long time, we have run teams, we have a real appreciation and a good appreciation for good cricket, ”concluded Srinivasan.

CSK will start their 2021 IPL campaign against the Delhi Capitals side on April 10, 2021 in Mumbai.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: