MS Dhoni takes his cricket so seriously: N Srinivasan

MS Dhoni has been the face of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni and Chennai have a very special bond. While the legendary Indian cricketer has led the CSK franchise to 3 IPL titles, the people of Chennai have also unequivocally supported the CSK skipper.

And now the owner of CSK and the general manager of the India Cements Group, N Srinivasan, have revealed that loyalty is a very important quality of the CSK franchise. Say that MS Dhoni is in Chennai, India Cements MD said Dhoni takes his cricket extremely seriously and practices in the indoor nets day after day.

Srinivasan also added that Dhoni is an extremely determined cricketer, which is what the franchise likes about him. He further stressed that although he has the IPL is important, consistency and loyalty are above all else.

MS Dhoni is a very determined person: Srinivasan

FYI, MS Dhoni is in Chennai. He takes his cricket so seriously; he practices in the inner nets in the morning and in the afternoon he practices in Chepauk. He is a very determined person and that’s what we like. One more thing, Cricket is about winning, IPL is about winning, but there are also things like consistency and loyalty and I think that’s dripping from us, ”said Srinivasan as quoted by India Today.

Srinivasan on his association with cricket

Srinivasan also delved deep into the bond his company shares with cricket. Srinivasan said his association with cricket started in the 1960s and that the entire Tamil Nadu Ranji team was employed by the India Cements Company. The 76-year-old concluded by stating that his company always appreciates good cricket.

“We have been in cricket for the past 50 years, we started in the early 60’s, almost all of the Tamil Nadu Ranji team was employed by us. So we have been in cricket for a long time, we have run teams, we have a real appreciation and a good appreciation for good cricket, ”concluded Srinivasan.

CSK will start their 2021 IPL campaign against the Delhi Capitals side on April 10, 2021 in Mumbai.