How Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are reviving tennis style





ALMOST A YEAR In a global shutdown with barely a live fashion show or red carpet, tennis champions Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka drew record viewers for their strikingly stylish February 17th 2021 semifinal of the Australian Open. I stayed up late to watch the two stars play, along with over a million other fans around the world. Aside from the women’s athleticism, what struck me was their confident, individualistic outfits, both from Nike.

After our collective year of sagging sweatpants, Ms. Williams wore a one-legged, Florence Griffith-Joyner-inspired catsuit in bright pink and black, while Ms. Osaka, the contest winner, wore a dark, one-piece camo print undershirt. a neon orange skirt. Starched tennis whites were not.

It’s insane, said Caitlin Thompson, publisher of the independent quarterly magazine Racquet, of the renewed attention to the sport. You turn on the TV and you see this amazing young one [people]especially women, especially people of color, and they are the voices and the leadership and the numbers don’t lie. The tickets are sold, the number of viewers has increased. The Naomi / Serena match was by far the highest rated tennis match of the past year. It has attracted the highest television audience at all Australian Open moments since Rafael Nadal and Roger Federers’ men’s final in 2017. To celebrate her win at the US Open in 2020, Naomi Osaka wore a Grass-Fields outfit designed by Cameroonian twin sisters Christelle and Michelle Nganhou.

Photo:



Getty images



None of these star players are new to fashion, but at a time when we receive so little aesthetic stimulation, their style has taken on special meaning. The tennis court, a socially distributed venue by nature, is a new runway and Ms. Williams and Ms. Osaka use it to make indelible statements. Their off-court looks skewed, even more fashion-forward. Mrs. Williams, an elderly statesman at the age of 39 who has challenged the codes of tennis style since she first wore a black catsuit to play in 2002, appeared on the cover of Architectural Digests this month wearing a purple sequined Gucci dress and jewelry of her own design. Ms. Osaka, 23, released a vibrant ready-to-wear line last year with avant-garde Japanese-American designer Adeam. And for the past year she has imbued masks with powerful meaning by using them to draw attention to social justice issues. For seven events of the US Open in September 2020, she wore seven masks with names prominent in the Black Lives Matter movement, including Breonna Taylors. Naomi Osaka at the US Open in a mask named Elijah McClain.

Photo:



Getty images



How can that kind of audacity not trickle down? Two young tennis icons-in-the-making Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff, known for full sleeve tattoos and colorful crop tops respectively, are already telling stories through their performances. And in local courts far from the green grass of Wimbledon, amateur players no longer come to court dressed in country club cosplay, but rather as themselves. One such player is Amari Guisinger, a 32-year-old marketing manager in Los Angeles. Ms. Guisinger took over the sport during the pandemic when she was looking for an outdoor activity to play with her friends. They formed the Black Girl Tennis Club, which plays on the public courts of Inglewood. We’re not just white in a country club, she said. We bring out our own personal style [on the court]We have girls who like really bright colors, and since we haven’t been able to find the things we were looking for, we’re using what we already have, so I think you get a lot of personality in our style. It is truly a reflection of our community. That could mean a Black Lives Matter hoodie, a bright green sports bra over leggings or a colorful head wrap. The Black Girl Tennis Club in Los Angeles, featuring Amari Guisinger, Crystal Boyles, Luka Boyles, Brandon Boyles, Jasmine Peters, Ellesse-Roselee Akr, Brittany Armstrong, Jessika Hornsby from left to right.

Photo:



Brandon Boyles



As newbies who care about fashion, Ms. Guisinger and her friends have been eagerly following the style of Ms. Williamss and Ms. Osakas, but struggling to find the kind of cool independent brands they want to equip themselves. Both stars are associated with Nike clothing lines, but those collections don’t include the full range of colors and styles that the champions wear on the pitch. Besides, Ms. Guisinger and her friends want to wear more quirky pieces, not just replicate celebrity style. That is why they are thinking of starting their own label. I pointed her to Paterson League, which I discovered thanks to Mrs. Thompson from Racquet. Led by creative director German Nieves, the New Jersey-based label sporadically releases hoodies, T-shirts and shorts that integrate the graphic codes of streetwear and skateboarding style. I just don’t think there is enough personality behind that white uniform. It seems very bland, Mr Nieves said of the traditional dress code for sports. During the pandemic, he played with friends on New York City courts, such as near a Brooklyn public housing complex called the Marcy Houses, which settles for a fence like just. A tennis T-shirt from the independent label Paterson League.

Photo:



Paterson



Mr. Nieves, who cites Mr. Kyrgios and Ms. Osaka as influences, sees that dullness evolve. He teaches tennis to what he really calls swaggy kids at the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning in the Bronx. You just see some of their fashion and you’re like, this is some shit you see from their neighborhood, but it looks pretty cool … They understand, that’s what you should look like while playing tennis. He observes the young players wearing brightly colored gear, such as hoodies and windbreakers, and sneakers, including Nike Zoom Vapor Cage 4s and Asics Gel-Resolutions. The cover of the latest issue of Racquet magazine, featuring a painting by the artist Honor Titus. When playing public courts on the Lower East Side in New York, Ms. Thompson sees equally unorthodox gear in recreational players like Blood Orange’s musician Dev Hynes. She said, ‘You see all these cool style folks wearing streetwear or tennis-inspired clothes, especially from the 90s, who pack wrinkled warm-ups. She continued: It means that the sport is reaching the kind of people that are in fashion. Ms. Thompson considers this shift not only superficial, but reflects an evolution in the game itself. This younger generation is playing in a way that is very individualized, it doesn’t feel like a cookie cutter. Because the players are not all trained according to the same country club methods, their strokes and strokes are their own. They are influenced by an older guard of tennis legends who embrace self-expression above all else. Kesha McLeod, a stylist who has worked with Serena Williams for 10 years, said of her star client: I always say that if you know her style, you know her.

