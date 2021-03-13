Gendron’s future in doubt after another disappointing season for UMaine men’s hockey

The performance of the University of Maine men’s hockey team in Wednesday night 7-2 shellacking by arch-rival New Hampshire in the Hockey East playoffs confirms the need for a thorough evaluation of the program.

It was Black Bears’ first home game of the season due to the limitations of COVID-19, so the energetic Black Bears were expected to be a solid favorite against a UNH team that had been 2-10-2 in the previous 14 matches.

The Wildcats hadn’t played out since February 20 and goalkeeper Mike Robinson had a hopeless goal of 5.40 – against average and .784 save percentage in his previous four appearances.

But the two-headed monster that haunted eighth-year-old UMaine head coach Red Gendron during his tenure, lack of talent and lack of discipline reared its ugly head when the Wildcats dominated.

UMaine, which gave UNH seven power games, is the second most punished team in the country. It was one of the eight most punished teams in Division I of the past four seasons.

This is the last year of Gendrons’ contract, which expires on June 30. It’s hard to find a reason why UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph would offer him an extension.

No one involved in the team is satisfied with a 3-11-2 record. Responsibility rests with everyone involved in the program, including me, Ralph said. We must do a better job of giving the program the resources it needs to play at the highest level of Division I. The competition will keep getting better and we should take that opportunity. “

A UMaine program that has attended 18 NCAA tournaments, 11 Frozen Fours, and won two national championships hasn’t even made it to the Hockey East semifinals since 2012, coinciding with its last NCAA Tournament appearance.

UMaine had the best chance of breaking those streaks a year ago when it had Jeremy Swayman, the country’s top goalkeeper. But the Black Bears quarter-final series against Connecticut was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gendron was named League Coach of the Year.

But that was a rare ray of hope. UMaines average finish in Hockey East under Gendron is between seventh and eighth.

The longtime assistant coach of New Jersey Devils was an assistant to the 1993 NCAA championship team at UMaines and the 2013 NCAA title team at Yales, but success hasn’t translated into his role as head coach.

Over the past six seasons, the Gendrons teams have averaged No. 36 in goals-per-game and No. 38 in goals-versus-average in 60 Division I programs.

The staff has attracted too many third and fourth caliber attackers and third tandem defenders. Swayman was a recruiting grab for Gendron and his staff, but there have been too few elite players.

Gendron has recruited just four all-conference performers Swayman, forwards Chase Pearson and Mitch Fossier, and defender Brady Keeper. Only eight times has a player scored 10 or more goals.

Gendron’s overall record at UMaine is 103-130-32 (.449) and his regular season mark at the Hockey East is 63-89-21. His teams are 4-13 in playoff games.

Over the past four seasons, UMaine has generally been 54-54-15 and 36-39-12 in Hockey East regular season games.

When Gendron took over from Tim Whitehead, he said his goal was to bring the program back to the higher level of college hockey and compete for championships.

That did not happen.

In contrast, Whitehead went 147-129-32 (96-94-26 in Hockey East) in the last eight years of his 12-year stint.

Gendron and his staff are disabled recruiting from an aging 45-year-old Alfond Arena facility in desperate need of a revamp and one of the lowest recruiting budgets in the division. Renovations are planned as part of the Harold Alfond Foundation’s $ 90 million endowment.

UMaine coaches are also among the lowest paid staffers, if not the lowest, in Hockey East.

The Alfond Arena remains a valuable recruiting tool as it continues to provide one of the liveliest college hockey buildings with one of the world’s best game night atmospheres.

Gendron has nonetheless shown his dedication to UMaine.

He is a tireless worker who cares deeply about the program, the community, the university and the state. Since 2014, he has donated five percent of his annual salary of $ 213,282.08 ($ 11,564.10) to the Grant Standbrook Maine Hockey Forever Fund.

That is probably the largest donation from a UMaine coach.

He has been a valuable fundraiser and is the consummate corporate executive supporting all teams on campus. Gendron rarely yells at referees and last season 19 of his players were on the Hockey East All-Academic team.

But it is a performance-driven industry. You have to win.