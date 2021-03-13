Karamarinov envisions “truly successful” European championships in Munich in 2022

Dobromir Karamarinov, interim president of European athletics, has predicted that next year’s European championships in Munich will be “truly successful” despite the overcrowded sports schedule following the pandemic postponement of 2020 and beyond.

“Many global events will take place more or less at the same time – the World Athletics Championships in the United States will be close to our championships,” Karamarinov said in a virtual media discussion.

“We had a difficult time last fall, but we negotiated very successfully with our partners at World Athletics and also from the Commonwealth Games on how to locate these championships.

“Now I think we have found a maximum number of correct days out of all these championships, and we don’t even think about postponing the European championships.

“The World Championships in Athletics are in 2022, but also in 2023, so there is no more room because of this empty year 2020, now we have a very difficult calendar.

“But we will do it and my impression is that Munich will be really successful.

“Munich 2022 will be completed 50 years after the Munich Olympics, and 20 years after the championships were last held there.”

The second multi-event European championships – which, following the success of their joint hosting by Berlin and Glasgow in 2018, will include athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon – will take place. from 11 to 21 August 2022.

The World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, Oregon, postponed from 2021, will take place from July 15 to 24, while the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place from July 28 to August 8.

The Birmingham 2022 schedule has marathons on July 30, with most of the track and field events scheduled for August 2-7.

Dobromir Karamarinov, Interim President of European Athletics, believes the 2022 European Championships in Munich will be “truly successful” despite the busy sports calendar for next year following the postponement of the 2020 pandemic Getty Images

Last year’s stand-alone European Athletics Championships in Paris were canceled.

When asked whether Munich 2022 would suffer from a lack of prominence, given the number of major sporting events taking place next year, Christian Milz, the CEO of European Athletics, said he was “very confident” in the event.

“We have a strong partner in the European Broadcasting Union, which is also the partner of World Athletics,” said Milz.

“Munich 2022 will be a multi-sport event, but athletics will have special prime time and this has already been contracted.”

“We had tough discussions, but we now guarantee a few days of rest for athletes to compete in Eugene and then Munich.

“We also spoke with EBU about the Commonwealth Games and the BBC has also been integrated into the talks to ensure the athletic night sessions are posted with total exclusivity.

“On the sponsor side, we have already signed three sponsors for Munich athletics and now we are working with the Munich local organizing committee and have 10 lead partners in the pipeline.

“We feel there is real focus on 50 years since the 1972 Munich Olympics and 20 years after our last outdoor championships.

“So we are confident that we will be putting on a very successful championships for the fans in front of their TV and also in the Olympic Park.”

Nearly 4,500 athletes are expected to compete in the nine sports scheduled for Munich.

The event concept, where the sports host their continental championships in the same venue to maximize their marketing potential, was officially presented for the first time to leaders from politics, sports, business, media, science, as well as culture and religion. who will form the 45-member honorary council of Munich 2022.

The concept of primarily utilizing existing sports facilities and infrastructure within the Olympic Park built nearly half a century ago for a Games, as the centerpiece exemplifies sustainability, is claimed.