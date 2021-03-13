Game Preview: 03.13.21 at BUF





EXAMPLE OF THE CONTEST The Penguins finish their two-game short stop at Buffalo while facing the Sabers at KeyBank Center. Pittsburgh has points in 20 of its last 22 games against Buffalo (17-2-3) dating back to October 5, 2013. During that period, the Penguins have surpassed the Sabers by a margin of 83-44. The Penguins have an active 13-game point streak against the Sabers at Buffalo (11-0-2). Going further back, they are 13-1-2 in their last 16 road games against Buffalo. The Penguins have earned points in nine of their last 12 games in total (9-3-0). FAST HITS Following the team's victory on Thursday night, head coach Mike Sullivan became the fourth American-born head coach, finishing in 13th place in NHL history (559 GP) to win 300 games. Evgeni Malkin has points in 13 consecutive games against Buffalo (7G-13A), and has 57 points (19G-38A) in 43 career games in total. Evgeni Malkin kicks off tonight's game with a season-long six-game point streak (3G-6A). With one point tonight, Malkin can record his first official streak of seven games since November 13-24, 2018 (2G-8A). He had an unofficial run of nine games during the 2019-2020 season. Sidney Crosby starts tomorrow's game with 199 multi-assist games in his career, and his next example will make him the 22nd player in NHL history to have 200 or more games with multiple assists, drawing him a tie with Doug Gilmour (200) and Bobby Clarke (200) for the 20th most multi-assist games in NHL history. Evgeni Malkin and Kasperi Kapanen remain a dynamic duo for Pittsburgh. In the past six games, the two have been combined for 17 points (7G-10A). The seven goals accounted for 26.9% of Pittsburgh's 26 goals in the series. MALKIN CLOSES AT 1,100 POINTS Evgeni Malkin has been a major contributor to Pittsburgh's improved game of late as he has accumulated points in 10 of his last 12 games (4G-10A). Malkin starts tomorrow's game three points shy to become the 63rd player in NHL history to have achieved 1,100 points in his career. He would also join Mario Lemieux (1,723) and Sidney Crosby (1,288) as the only players in Penguins history to achieve 1,100 points with the team. A veteran of 933 career games, Malkin aims to become the 20th player in NHL history to reach this milestone in less than 950 games. Malkin starts tomorrow's game with a six-game streak (3G-6A). Only Dougie Hamilton of Carolina (7 games) and David Perron of St. Louis (7 games) have longer active point runs in the NHL than Malkin. STOP PUCKS AND SET GOALS Goalkeeper Tristan Jarry picked up his third assist of the season Bryan Rust's empty net goal on Thursday night, bringing in three assists a year. Jarry's three assists are the most in the NHL among goalkeepers this year, and the most by a Penguins goalkeeper in a season since Marc-Andre assisted Fleury in three goals in 67 games during the 2006-07 season. The assist was fifth in Jarry's career, finishing in four directions for the fifth most assists in franchise history among goalkeepers, with only Tom Barrasso (31A in 640GP), Fleury (14A in 691GP), Wendell Young (7A) in 111GP ) and Denis Herron (6A in 290GP) have more assists than Jarry. In four career starts against the Buffalo Sabers, Tristan Jarry is 3-1-0 with an average of 2.00 goals against, a 0.931 save percentage and one shutout. PLAYER INTERVIEW Video: Jarry addresses the media







