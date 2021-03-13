Kuwait Cricket announces national contracts for twenty men’s players





Kuwait Cricket has announced national contracts for 20 men’s players for the year 2021. This is the second year in a row that 20 national contracts have been awarded for the men’s team. In 2020 the contracts were Worth $ 70,000 in total, covering fishing rights throughout the year. In 2021, players will also receive match fees for International Cricket Council (ICC), Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and bilateral series. Players will also receive extra bonuses for winning competitions and for selected individual achievements at the individual level. Kuwait’s national men’s team at a ceremony to mark the award of national contracts in 2020 (Photo: Kuwait Cricket) Sixteen players will keep their national contracts in 2021. Apsal Ashraf, Faez Ahmed, Ilyas Ahmed and Muhammad Ansar have been dropped. Abdul Haseeb, Edson Daisy Silva, Jiss Koottanal Jacob and Nasir Hussain Syed replace them on the list. Former Sri Lankan first-class all-rounder, Mohammad Aslam Mohammad Nawfer retains the captaincy. Star-opening batter Ravija Sandaruwan, who averages 44.38 with a success rate of 165.80, is also part of the roster, as is former captain and tournament man at the latest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Final, Muhammad Kashif . At the age of seventeen, the schoolboy Meet Bhavsar is in his second year as a contracted national player for Kuwait. Bhavsar became the youngest cricketer ever to play in a T20 International (T20I) for men at the age of 14 years and 211 days. Kuwait’s national men’s team for the ACC Western Region T20 2019/2020 (Photo: Kuwait Cricket) – Advertisement – According to Kuwait Cricket, players were chosen based on a “combination of ICC suitability, performance, talent, fitness, attitude discipline and future prospects for continued residence in the state of Kuwait.” Contracted players can be substituted due to poor performance, injuries, violations of conduct or breach of contract. The renewal of Kuwait Cricket’s men’s national contracts is a welcome development in the run-up to an important international season. Kuwait will line up for the 50-Over Asia Cup qualifiers against Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates later this year. Kuwait will also compete in the ICC T20 World Cup Asian Western Sub-Regional Qualifier in October 2021, following a dropout in the final cycle continental qualifier. You are reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game.

