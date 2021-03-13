Sports
The Defensive End of Ohio State Football, Balancing Veterans and Young Promise: Three Spring Questions
Columbus, Ohio We’ll be discussing three questions about each position group leading up to the start of the Ohio State football spring drills on March 19. Next step: defensive ends.
1. Could Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith create a more intimidating presence?
Last spring, the main question for this group was who would perform to replace at least some of Chase Youngs’ presence.
The answer turned out to be Jonathon Cooper, a fifth-year senior who was recovering from a season largely lost through injury to become one of the Big Tens’ best edge defenders.
Harrison and Smith were expected to be the defensive ends of Buckeyes. They only combined three bags instead, although more advanced measurements say they still had an impact.
Pro Football Focus rated Smith as the second-highest pressure percentage and fourth-best pass rush win percentage in the country in 2020. Harrison barely finished behind Smith in that second tier. Both were capable, if not wonderful.
Ohio State loses Tommy Togiai’s earthmoving in nose gear. It’s also still faced with coverage questions in the secondary, the kind that would be helped by a more consistent pass rush.
No one doubts Harrison or Smith’s potential, and both have glimpsed what it might look like. Could a strong spring help pave the way for a more consistent fall?
2. How soon will Jack Sawyer assert himself in the Buckeye pass rush?
The Pickerington North product accomplished a lot before arriving for the second semester. He took on a leadership role in bringing together the 2021 signing class, including hosting a Buckeye Bash meeting for potential clients when the team was unable to admit visitors due to COVID-19 protocols.
Now comes the part that made him among the top recruits in that class in the first place. Sawyer will try to join an ever-growing list of blue chip defensive goals that debuted with impactful seasons. That list includes Joey Bosa (42 tackles, 7.5 sacks), Nick Bosa (29 tackles, 5 sacks), Chase Young (18 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and Harrison 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks.
Young arrived with great promise in 2017, but also remained the clear No. 5 in that rotation as a freshman. Harrison, on the other hand, played the second most snaps of any OSU defensive end in 2019, behind only Young.
Sawyer comes in with several proven veterans ahead of him and three red shirts on hold from 2020. However, some of them will slide in. Sawyer stays on the edge.
3. Which younger players are ready to move up the depth charts and which ones are going in?
Spring inevitably includes players moving from one position group to another. The Buckeyes roster technically includes three redshirt freshmen listed as defensive butts: Jacolbe Cowan, Ty Hamilton and Davion Henry-Young.
However, we have seen this before. Larry Johnson brings in these players and teaches them hand fighting and other pass rush techniques. Then those players inevitably switch to 3 technique and spend most of their careers as defensive tackles.
Jashon Cornell was the latest example, and he did well enough to become a late NFL Draft pick.
With four veterans based in the final rotation and Sawyer and perhaps still top recruit JT Tuimoloau, OSU needs more help from the inside than from the outside. Don’t be surprised if someone from that group above slides in as early as this spring, or perhaps this fall at the latest.
WIDE RECEIVERS: Charged group fighting for opportunities
CORNERBACKS: More consistent performance needed by 2021
ATTACKING LINE: How will things shake out within the tackles?
LINEBACKERS: Will fourth-year veterans seize their long-awaited opportunity?
RUNNING BACKS: Will the Buckeyes find their next backfield star in 2021?
