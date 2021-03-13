The Defensive End of Ohio State Football, Balancing Veterans and Young Promise: Three Spring Questions

Columbus, Ohio We’ll be discussing three questions about each position group leading up to the start of the Ohio State football spring drills on March 19. Next step: defensive ends.

1. Could Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith create a more intimidating presence?

Last spring, the main question for this group was who would perform to replace at least some of Chase Youngs’ presence.

The answer turned out to be Jonathon Cooper, a fifth-year senior who was recovering from a season largely lost through injury to become one of the Big Tens’ best edge defenders.

Harrison and Smith were expected to be the defensive ends of Buckeyes. They only combined three bags instead, although more advanced measurements say they still had an impact.

Pro Football Focus rated Smith as the second-highest pressure percentage and fourth-best pass rush win percentage in the country in 2020. Harrison barely finished behind Smith in that second tier. Both were capable, if not wonderful.

Ohio State loses Tommy Togiai’s earthmoving in nose gear. It’s also still faced with coverage questions in the secondary, the kind that would be helped by a more consistent pass rush.

No one doubts Harrison or Smith’s potential, and both have glimpsed what it might look like. Could a strong spring help pave the way for a more consistent fall?

Jack Sawyer Pickerington Central, Ohio High SchoolDavid Petkiewicz, cleveland.com

2. How soon will Jack Sawyer assert himself in the Buckeye pass rush?

The Pickerington North product accomplished a lot before arriving for the second semester. He took on a leadership role in bringing together the 2021 signing class, including hosting a Buckeye Bash meeting for potential clients when the team was unable to admit visitors due to COVID-19 protocols.

Now comes the part that made him among the top recruits in that class in the first place. Sawyer will try to join an ever-growing list of blue chip defensive goals that debuted with impactful seasons. That list includes Joey Bosa (42 tackles, 7.5 sacks), Nick Bosa (29 tackles, 5 sacks), Chase Young (18 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and Harrison 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks.

Young arrived with great promise in 2017, but also remained the clear No. 5 in that rotation as a freshman. Harrison, on the other hand, played the second most snaps of any OSU defensive end in 2019, behind only Young.

Sawyer comes in with several proven veterans ahead of him and three red shirts on hold from 2020. However, some of them will slide in. Sawyer stays on the edge.

Jacolbe Cowan started his career at Ohio State’s defensive goals, but will he and others from the 2020 drawing class stay there or move in? (Nathan Baird / cleveland.com)

3. Which younger players are ready to move up the depth charts and which ones are going in?

Spring inevitably includes players moving from one position group to another. The Buckeyes roster technically includes three redshirt freshmen listed as defensive butts: Jacolbe Cowan, Ty Hamilton and Davion Henry-Young.

However, we have seen this before. Larry Johnson brings in these players and teaches them hand fighting and other pass rush techniques. Then those players inevitably switch to 3 technique and spend most of their careers as defensive tackles.

Jashon Cornell was the latest example, and he did well enough to become a late NFL Draft pick.

With four veterans based in the final rotation and Sawyer and perhaps still top recruit JT Tuimoloau, OSU needs more help from the inside than from the outside. Don’t be surprised if someone from that group above slides in as early as this spring, or perhaps this fall at the latest.

THREE SPRING QUESTIONS

WIDE RECEIVERS: Charged group fighting for opportunities

CORNERBACKS: More consistent performance needed by 2021

ATTACKING LINE: How will things shake out within the tackles?

LINEBACKERS: Will fourth-year veterans seize their long-awaited opportunity?

RUNNING BACKS: Will the Buckeyes find their next backfield star in 2021?

Buy Ohio State Sugar Bowl Champs & CFP Gear: See shirts, hats, and more merchandise commemorating Clemson’s victory in the Ohio States Sugar Bowl, as well as the gear of the Buckeyes advancing to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

More Buckeyes coverage

Basketball withstands return of Purdues in 87-78 OT victory, then plays Michigan

Some OSU soccer players return to their workouts three days after the COVID break

Ryan Day knows how early deployment of 5-stars in the state can affect recruitment: Podcast

Loaded Receiver Group Fighting for Opportunity: Three Spring Questions

The recruitment battle for four-star security Xavier Nwankpa

Aamil Wagner Latest Target in Search of an OT for 2022: Recruiting Roundup

Ohio State advances to the Big Ten Quarterfinal with 79-75 victory over Minnesota

Will the reform of name, image and likeness eliminate the smell of scandals from sports in college?

Cornerbacks Need More Consistent Performance In 2021: Three Spring Questions

The recruitment battle for the 4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown

What if Ryan Day wasn’t hired to replace Urban Meyer? A Buckeyefly effect