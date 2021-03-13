Zverev’s ex gives birth amid a messy custody story

Alexander Zverev’s ex, Brenda Patea, gave birth to the former couple’s daughter. Photo: Getty / Instagram

Alexander Zverev’s former girlfriend gave birth to the The baby of the German tennis player

German model Brenda Patea says she is “blessed” after sharing a photo of her newborn daughter on social media.

Patea and Zverev dated less than 12 months before breaking up last year, with the world’s number 7 insisting that the couple make a co-parenting situation work.

“On March 11, we were blessed with the arrival of Mayla. #Blessed #truelove #miracle,” Patea wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding hands with her precious bundle of joy.

Zverev is currently in Acapulco preparing for the Mexico Open, which starts on Monday.

He will then travel to the United States for the Miami Open, which starts later in March.

Zverev’s breakup with Patea was far from amicable, with the model lashing out at the tennis star over comments he made about her and the baby last year.

The 23-year-old tennis star told reporters that he was looking forward to becoming a father and insisted “everything is great on and off the field”.

He also claimed in a statement: Even though Brenda and I are no longer together, we have a good relationship and I will live up to my responsibility as a father. Together we take care of the little person who is about to grow.

Zverev’s ex wants to raise the baby on his own

Patea said she was “fed up” after being bombarded with questions about Zverev’s comments and told fans in February that she had nothing to do with him with her baby.

The German model tackled the messy situation during a question-and-answer session on social media.

Alexander Zverev and German model Brenda Patea dated less than 12 months before they broke up. Photo: Getty / Instagram

Okay, a lot of people ask since seeing all those interviews with Alex lately, I really wonder what he wants to achieve? She wrote.

Highlight of his life? He is satisfied? The best place? I hardly think so. Because we have no contact! And so far nothing has come of him! We had contact a few months ago when that was with his ex, but that was it.

Yes, it’s stupid about media, but hey, when he gives interviews like that with statements like that I can finally say something about it, why?

Patea accused Zverev of being dishonest in interviews about the baby when asked if she shared any updates about the child with the tennis star.

You could think about his statements, but unfortunately not like that! I don’t care now. Wanted to have a rest but so many people tell me oh how all that you have contact or that there is interest. (I’m) tired of his perfect interviews. Be honest.

The model told about the pregnancy in October and indicated that it was her intention to raise the baby on her own.

I am expecting a child from Alex, Patea confirmed at the time to the German tabloid Bild.

We currently have no communication with Alex, and frankly, I do not intend to share custody of my child with him, but I will do everything I can to ensure that (the child grows up) in a harmonious and appropriate environment.

“I have the opportunity to raise my child on my own.

