How Michigan hockey compares to the 1998 national championship team

Michigan head coach Mel Pearson knows there is more than one formula for success in college hockey, but he has seen several recipes that have spawned championships firsthand.

He was an assistant coach on the 1998 Michigans championship team, which was primarily led by 10 freshmen and a standout upper-class goalkeeper in Marty Turco.

The current Wolverines team, which will face Ohio State in a Big Ten quarter-final Sunday, has drawn similar parallels.

It also has 10 freshmen, with five all in the top six of the team to score. Junior goalkeeper Strauss Mann is having another great season, finishing ninth nationally with a score of 1.97 against the average and tied for third in shutouts with four.

We had 10 freshmen on our team who really had to play an integral role in helping us win the championship, Pearson said of the 1998 team that finished 34-11-1, outperforming its opponents 163-108. We had a goalkeeper in Marty Turco – similar in stature, similar in game to Strauss Mann. Many similarities. Whatever you want to call them, I don’t know what they are, what the nickname is for this group of 10 (freshmen), but it’s an exciting group, a fun group.

The sixth-placed Wolverines (9-14-1) brought in arguably the best recruiting class in college hockey history this off season, with four freshmen already called up to the NHL and three each making it into the top 10 of the 2021 draft. .

Striker Thomas Bordeleau, a second-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2020, and striker Kent Johnson, a top 2021 prospect, have compiled a peak of scintillating play and lead the team by 26 and 23 points, respectively.

Matty Beniers, another top player in 2021, is arguably the best two-way forward, with 19 points, while forward Brendan Brisson, a first round of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020, also has 19 points.

Meanwhile, 6-foot-5 defender Owen Power remains an expected No. 1 overall choice in the upcoming draft by several outlets.

They’ve all played big minutes for Michigan and have lived up to high expectations while also controlling the spotlight. There were no fans in Big Ten arenas this season and NHL scouts were not allowed to attend games for the first part of the season, but Pearson said the freshmen have still attracted plenty of attention, especially with two major junior leagues, the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League is delaying the start of their seasons.

There’s still a lot of noise, said Pearson, now in his fourth year as a head coach with the Wolverines. They (scouts) may not be able to get them on game nights and all, but without so much hockey going on, we find that the spotlight is more on these guys than usual in any other year when the OHL is playing and the Western League. I know there are a lot of people who want to talk to these guys and try to protect them as best they can, but at the same time, we understand that the NHL guys also have to do their job. And they handled it extremely well.

But this is not new to Pearson, who was an assistant coach under the legendary Rode Berenson from 1988-2011. Michigan, which has had 14 Frozen Four appearances and two national championships since 1992, has been a regular stop for scouts on the NHL circuit for decades. In the 1998 championship team, four of the freshman forwards Josh Langfeld, Mark Kosick and Geoff Koch and defender Mike Van Ryn were all draft picks. Those four together accounted for 111 points that season.

However, that team also received significant contributions from a handful of upperclassmen, most notably Turco, senior captain Matt Herr and senior assistant captain Bill Muckalt, who was second in the country with 67 points. He is now an assistant coach with the Wolverines.

Turco, Herr and Muckalt were also part of the Michigans 1996 national title team, so Pearson understands the value of experience in the postseason.

This Wolverines squad has four players left from the 2017-18 squad that reached the Frozen Four: attackers Michael Pastujov, Jack Becker, Dakota Raabe and Luke Morgan.

Freshmen are great, Pearson said. They are amazing. They’ve guided us pretty much every game. They’re picking up points, but we need those upperclassmen. Those guys know what it takes. We need those guys this time of year to lead our team and just calm them down when we need to calm down and kick them in the back when we need a kick, and they will.

Michigan, the number 3 seed in the conference tournament, is in the top 10 this season in terms of scoring and goals-versus-average, but Pearson wants his team to make mistakes in its own end on the way to the postseason. It closed the regular season with a split against No. 3 Minnesota, winning 5-2 and losing 4-2, but the fourth-year head coach believes his team allowed too many Class A scoring opportunities.

We have to play better defensively, he said. If you were to go somewhere – you look at our numbers and we’ve been fine there – but we keep preaching that because we don’t have to tell our boys anything offensive. They would go, would transfer, would jump after it and let them do whatever they wanted with the puck. But when it comes to defense, it’s non-negotiable, and we need to be better there.