Harimoto Tomokazu wins the season opener for table tennis in Doha while Japan wins the singles titles





The world’s number five from Japan beats surprise finalist Ruwen Filus and captures the first WTT Star Contender title while Ito Mima wins the women’s title. South Korea and Chinese Taipei claim double crowns in the first event of 2021 in Qatar.

Japanese Harimoto Tomokazu had the honor of taking the first ever World Table Tennis (WTT) premium men’s singles title on Saturday (March 13). The teenager beat Germany’s Roughing Philus around the WTT Star Contender Doha trophy in the Lusail Sports Arena. It was a good day for the Japanese, with This is Mima winning the women’s singles matches, while South Korea just fell short of the doubles matches. Japanese Harimoto Tomokazu took the first WTT Star Contender title in Doha Japanese success at the start of the Olympic Year During the season opener on the recently flipped international tour calendar, a total of 298 players competed in the five disciplines – men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, as well as mixed doubles. There were also great opportunities for new names to shine without Chinese players competing in Qatar after withdrawing from the tournament over concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. This meant that the world’s number five, Harimoto Tomokazu, was the top competitor in men’s singles. The 17-year-old child prodigy won the best of seven finals against Filus, who is 42nd in the world rankings. The Japanese teen opened a two-point lead, before Filus won the third and fifth games to keep himself in the fray. However, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games silver medalist upped his game in the sixth to beat Filus and take the Star Contender title. 4-2 (11-9, 11-9, 12-14, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8). Japanese teen sensation Tomokazu Harimoto is touted as one of the bigg … Earlier, This is Mima gave Japan more to cheer as they captured the women’s singles title with a 4-1 win against Feng Tianwei from Singapore. Rio 2016 team bronze medalist, Ito, got off to a shaky start after losing the first game to the three-time Olympic medalist 10-12. However, the world’s number two reacted immediately and won the next four games to take the win 4-1 (10-12, 12-10, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6) The win rounded off a perfect outing in Doha for the 20-year-old who remained unbeaten in the women’s singles competition. WTT Star Contender Doha title of the WTT contender Doha title she won in last week’s tournament. Ito Mima from Japan wins the WTT Star Contender Doha title The men’s doubles saw that of South Korea Lee Sangsu and Jeoung Youngsik capture the WTT Star Contender Doha title by beating Spain Alvaro Robles. Placeholder image and Romania Ovidiu Ionescu in the best-of-five finals. The Europeans took the opening game and forced the Asians to decide, but Lee and Jeoung came out on top by winning the final. 3-2 (2-11, 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3) South Korea also triumphed in the women’s doubles with Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee easing of a straight-games victory over Japan Hirano Miu and Ishikawa Kasumi 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-8) The title will be a huge boost to the confidence of 16-year-old Shin who played alongside her 28-year-old partner Jeon. The teenager has been selected to represent her country at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Games later in 2021. Shin will be 17 when she makes her debut, which would make her the youngest South Korean table tennis player ever at an Olympic Games. . Cheng I-Ching and Lin Yun-Ju denied South Korea a clean swing of the double trophies when they defeated Jeon Jihee and Lee Sangsu to the title of the mixed doubles. The Chinese Taipei duo reacted after losing the opening game to take the win 3-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6). Japanese table tennis player Tomokazu Harimoto says he is determined to …

