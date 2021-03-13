Friday’s Bay Area High School Football Roundup:

SAN MATEO – Capuchino’s Isaac Nishimoto found a way to calm the nerves he had before his varsity debut Friday night.

He ran fast and far.

In a season opener that was delayed for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the junior returned the opening stage 84 yards for a touchdown.

Nishimoto crossed the goal line two more times before the game ended when Capuchino beat host San Mateo 35-14 to avenge a narrow defeat to the Bearcats in 2019.

“I just thought I had to do my job,” said Nishimoto. “My teammates are at the front and sacrifice their bodies for me. I have to make the most of it. ”

It was a collective effort for Capuchino.

Justin Verna ran for two touchdowns and Amber Bussani was 5 for 5 on extra-point tries, earning credit for her performance in a post-game speech by the coaches.

Obviously, Capuchino was unable to sustain the unprecedented 15-month off-season period. The Mustangs were crunchy from the start.

“I have to hand it over to the coaching staff,” said head coach Jay Oca. ‘It’s those guys. We all work hard to make sure our boys prepare. We are very focused. We have high expectations, high demands, and it showed tonight. ”

It certainly did when Nishimoto took the kickoff at the 16-yard line and a group of blockers followed along the left sideline. When things opened up, Nishimoto was gone.

Eleven seconds after the game of the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division, Capuchino led 7-0.

San Mateo reacted immediately when Marco Martin ended a run of three games with a touchdown run of 31 meters to score even 7-7.

But on this night most of the great plays were by Capuchino.

Verna’s 8-yard touchdown run made it 14-7 and his 1-yard dive extended the lead to 21-7 with 1:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Nishimoto’s 15-yard touchdown catch by Devin Meyer in the third quarter and 2-yard run early in the last quarter completed the score for Capuchino. Nishimoto rode 139 meters in 15 carriers and caught two passes for 46 meters.

“He’s a special child,” said Oca. ‘It’s electric. We worked on him. It was rough around the edges when it first got into the program. It took a while and this is the end result here. ”

Dane Anderson scored halfway through the fourth quarter on a goalkeeper from 17 yards to declare San Mateo’s final touchdown.

“Cap is a really good team, physically, more physical than I expected,” said San Mateo coach Jeff Scheller. ‘But I just told you to learn it. When you watch movies in games like this where it just feels really bad, it’s often just one or two things. ”

With players limited to four family member guest passes, the stands were mostly empty. There was also no band and no snack bars.

But Anderson, even in defeat, called it a great experience.

“It felt really good to be out here,” he said. “We have been conditioning since the beginning of June. We’ve waited and we’ve waited. To finally get out of here it felt great, man. To finally get into the pads and compete it felt really good. ”