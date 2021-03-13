Menlo School’s decades-long winning streak in girls’ tennis has ended | Local

Connect with us

Menlo School's decades-long winning streak in girls' tennis has ended

When the 2021 record is unearthed sometime in the future, there will be a surprising result on March 11 Harker 4, Menlo School 3.

With that girl tennis result, the Eagles did something no other league opponent has done in a quarter of a century: beat the Knights.

The Menlo girls tennis team had won 266 consecutive league games between the Private School Athletic League, Peninsula Athletic League and the West Bay Athletic League, dating from the 1995 season through Thursday.

But in this cumbersome COVID season, there is still a big question:

Does it count? Some coaches in some sports have been told their results will not be official, but Menlo head coach Bill Shine is not adopting that idea.

It’s been a crazy year, Shine said. Why not (count it)?

It is not that the knights did not lose any matches during this period. They have been beaten in tournaments in the Central Coast Section and in Northern California. Menlo has also taken a pair of L’s at the national tournament in Newport. But it hasn’t dropped a game to a league opponent in 26 years.

The last time Menlo lost a league game was to Pinewood during the 1995 season. The Panthers coach?

Shine certainly talks like the streak has been broken. But instead of being disappointed with the loss, he was amazed at how long the streak lasted.

I’m looking on the bright side, said Shine. I had no idea it would take so long. It’s a great record. Ill are dead and gone by the time it is broken.

[The streak] is just incredible. We often got close and somehow we just didn’t get lost.

Menlo achieved victories in singles number 1 and the two best teams in doubles. Addie Ahlstrom rallied from a set down to beat Emily Novikov in a super third-set tiebreaker 4-6, 6-4, (10-5) to claim the best singles spot. Lindsey Ball teamed up with Brynn Brady to win at No. 1 in doubles, 6-2, 6-2; while CC Golub and Natalie Westermann won 6-1, 6-0 at number 2 in doubles.

However, the Knights lost in a third set super tiebreaker to number 3 in doubles, the last game on the field, but Shine did not blame that result.

We win as a team. We lose as a team, Shine said. It’s disappointing. But I thought the girls took it pretty well.

For Shine, wins and losses have different meanings at different times of the season. Yes, the knights lost. But it was only a league game.

I’m in championships, said Shine, whose teams have won 25 consecutive league titles, 10 CCS crowns and seven Nor Cal championships.

We are going to play them again and it will be for the championship of the section.

Despite reports that the CCS girls tennis tournament is being canceled, Shine says he has been told there are plans to hold a tournament anyway. According to Shine, the girls’ season will end at the end of March. The boys’ season would then last six weeks. The CCS would then simultaneously organize tournaments for both boys and girls in mid-May.

That’s what CCS told me, Shine said. The girls are off for six weeks (prior to the tournament).

The Knights didn’t wait too long to start another series when they returned to court on Friday and swept Crystal Springs, losing only five games in four singles games.

At the end of the day, Shine can live with the end of the winning streak because his team tried their best and that wasn’t enough.

It wasn’t like it was a coincidence or an injury. It was legit. Harker is a really good team, Shine said. What I’m most proud of is the consistency over the years. [The players] bought into team-first culture. To go a quarter of a century without losing? Kids can get sick, get hurt, you don’t have a good enough team. A fluke.

I said to the girls: You didn’t start it. You just added to it. That is something to be proud of.

