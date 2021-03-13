Sports
Skaneateles, West Genesee Ice Hockey Stadium Pair Memorable Duels – Eagle News Online
COUNTY ONONDAGA –
After a winter in which they both handled the most games, the Skaneateles and West Genesee boys’ ice hockey teams came together twice in a 48-hour period to provide a real highlight to the 2021 season.
When it was done, the Lakers had finished another season flawlessly and played their remarkable unbeaten streak on 58 games, but only after the Wildcats put them to work hard for it and, in the last of the two games on Friday night, saved a dramatic 3-3 draw.
That rematch at Allyn Arena was the final appearance of five Skaneateles seniors Drew Henderson, Jacob French, Ben Clymer, Cole Kennedy and goalkeeper Adam Casper. Each of them had their parents on hand, as the other Lakers players were also allowed to have one spectator.
They saw a classic where Luke put Renaud Skaneateles in the match for 2:28, but Will Schneid replied for WG based on a feed from James Schneid to get the Wildcats on the board.
A power play goal from Charlie Major late in the first period put the Lakers back in the lead, but that was answered when Ryan Stratton rebounded at the end of a 1:11 WG power play in the second period.
For the third time, the Lakers took the lead when Jack Weeks fired in a shot from the left, and for the third time, WG rallied to equalize, this time with Jeremy Keyes poking a rebound past Casper.
During the third period and extra periods, the game got physical as the game took on a state championship-like intensity, and neither side wanted to end in the losing end.
Both the Wildcats and Lakers ended power plays late in the regulations and the five-minute OT period, and David Myers continued to frustrate Skaneateles as the GC goalkeeper made a series of clutch stops and ultimately delivered 23 saves.
Two nights earlier at Shove Park, Skaneateles won 4-1 in a match that was much closer most of the way than where it ended.
WG was denied an immediate lead by Casper’s winless save in the first minute, the best chance both sides had in a winless first period.
Skaneateles dropped out early and put the pressure on and dominated the second period, taking 18 shots on the three of the Wildcats and taking the lead on Garrett Krieger’s hard shot from the left circle of a faceoff won by Connor Morrissey.
But when James Schneid took advantage of a Lakers turnover and scored with 35 seconds to go in the period, WG had escaped the frame 1-1.
Now it was Skaneateles’ turn to take the fight, rarely giving the Wildcats any chances in the third period, and killing a GC power game after Charlie Major scored the go-ahead goal with 8:38 play.
After a breakaway, Carter Corbett took the all-important insurance scorer with 2:34 over, and Clymer added an empty goal in the closing seconds. Myers had 29 saves.
Before all of this, WG faced Cortland-Homer at Allyn Arena (where the Golden Eagles played home games this winter), got into a fight from the start and had to work hard to save a 2-2 draw.
Keyes and Ryan Considine scored goals and helped each other’s scoring plays when James Schneid, back from injury, and Anthony Felix also got assists.
With that, the Wildcats were 2-1 ahead on their way to the third period, but Cortland-Homer tied the score and pressed hard to go up front, but WG saved the draw aided by Myers who shot 28 of the Golden Eagles’ 30s stopped.
Also the Syracuse Cougars ended a successful season with a 9-3 overall record and closed last Thursday with a 4-0 shutout of the Oswego Buccaneers.
Evan Carter stopped all 15 shots he came across. Jamesson Bucktooth and Matt Gilmore each had one goal and two assists, while Brady Hubbard and Nelson Jones each had one goal and one assist. Owen Mahar and Luke Dwyer also had assists.
picture credit
