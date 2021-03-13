14 weird and wonderful Guinness Book of World Records titles in Northern Ireland





Everyone knows that Northern Ireland has talent. Whether it’s our famous acting exports, our amazing musicians or our hilarious comedians, folks at NI always have something to show. But what about those people whose talents you might not even know? Here are some of the most interesting world record titles achieved here in Northern Ireland that may surprise you. Largest singing and dancing routine in one location On March 2, 2013, 5,678 people played “Hard Knock Life” from the musical Annie on Ebrington Square in Derry. The singing and dancing routine was organized by the Foyle School of Speech & Drama, in collaboration with Foyle Hospice. Largest tap dance class

Led by Julie Dorman as part of Culture Night in Belfast 2018, the largest tap dance class was taught by 445 people and completed on September 21 by Bank of Ireland in Belfast, County. Most rivets The world record for riveting is held by John Moir at Workman Clark Ltd’s shipyard in Belfast in June 1918. John achieved 11,209 rivets in 9 hours and his peak hour was his 7th, with 1,409 rivets averaging nearly 23 per minute. Most oysters ate in 3 minutes

Hillsborough man Colin Shirlow holds the title for eating the most oysters in 3 minutes after eating a whopping 235 in 2015. He previously set the world record in 2005 by beating competitors to eat 233 and, ten years later, outdid himself by two more. Loudest individual scream In April 1994, a woman named Annalisa Wray got the loudest scream from a person measuring 121.7 decibels. Annalisa shouted the word ‘quiet’ during the Citybus Challenge in Belfast. Fastest time to tow a fire truck 50 meters In 2013, local firefighter and successful weightlifter Brian Coombes broke the world record by setting the fastest time at Civic Square in Newtownabbey to pull a fire truck 50 meters in 1 min 7.56 sec. Longest chain of people licking ice cream

As part of their centenary, Portstewart’s Morellis set out to break the world record for the longest chain of ice-licking people. The famous ice cream parlor completely blew the previous record of 34 people out of the water with 2,728 participants in the event organized on July 23, 2011. The highest combined age of 13 living siblings In March 2017, a family from Co. Armagh holds the title of the highest combined age achieved by thirteen living siblings. Donnelly’s siblings John, Mary, Eileen, Peter, Margaret, Rose, William, Terence, James, Brian, Kathleen, Hugh and Gerald had a total age of 1,075 years and 68 days. Largest human Pi symbol The largest human pi symbol was 1,170 people at Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon ​​on March 14, 2019. This record took place on Pi Day to promote the math department and also in memory of former college student Maddy-Leigh Harbinson who died unexpectedly and to raise money for a diabetes charity. Most people break cans at once

In January 2019, 463 people gathered to break the world record for the most people crushing cans at once at a Guinness World Records Engage event and this was achieved by Coca-Cola HBC Ireland Limited in Belfast. Most consecutive opponents in a table tennis rally Keith Knocks holds the title for the most consecutive opponents in a table tennis rally, a record he tried to beat to promote table tennis and raise money for a good cause. It was reached by 112 people in Belfast on September 28, 2017. The World’s Largest Scone This delectable world record was set in Belfast in 2017 by Neills Flour as part of their 150th anniversary. This huge treat ended up weighing 141.8 kg. Longest marathon of Gaelic football (fifteen to five) The longest marathon for Gaelic football is 24 hours 18 minutes and 51 minutes and was achieved at an event hosted by Cancer Focus NI and the Michaela Foundation (UK) at Tyrone GAA Grounds from January 7-8, 2017. The players involved in breaking this record have raised a total of more than 71,000 of the charities involved. Most darts in inner and outer bullseyes in one hour In 2018, Jonny McCormick was the person to throw the most darts into the inner and outer bullseyes in one hour with a total of 169. Jonny wanted to make a record by the time he turned 30 and it was made at the Michelin Athletic Club







