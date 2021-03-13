In October and November, India will host the World T20 Cricket Tournament, a competition in which the 16 best countries will compete for the right to call themselves the best side in the world in the game’s shortest format. There is plenty of cricket to play before the tournament starts, but early opportunities for the tournament are available at FanDuel Sportsbook

Here’s a look at some of the teams that will be hitting the field later this year, with some thoughts on the favorites and some of the teams available with longer odds that might be worth a shot.

The favorites

Hosts India are the favorites to win the trophy, with odds of +240. No team has won more T20 matches than India since the last tournament, where they also hosted. Their powerful batting line-up, headed by the captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma, is supported by bowlers such as Yuzvendra chahal and Jasprit bumrahOnly and only Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan has taken more wickets than Chahal since the 2016 tournament (Khan has 70, Chahal has 60), while only Sultan Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates has thrown more virgins than the four Bumrah during this period. India wants to win the tournament for the first time since 2007.

There are few more powerful white ball teams in the world than England Currently. They are currently ranked No. 1 in both the 50-over and 20-over format and are the second favorite for this trophy at +300. Led by captain Eoin Morgan, they have a powerful and deep batting line-up, one with great hitters such as wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler and the Yorkshire a few Jonny Bairstow and David Malan. They also have plenty of bowling options, especially leg spinner Adil Rashid and one of the best bowlers at the end of an innings Chris Jordan. They last won the trophy in 2010, although they lost to the in the final West Indies in 2016.

For so many years the dominant force in cricket in all forms of the game, Australia has never won the World T20 and has only reached the final once over the six tournaments. But they should never be casually fired and are available at +300. They are led from the front by opening batsman and captain Aaron Finch, of which 1,372 runs since 2016 are the fifth most in the world and contain a top score of 172. Later in the batting order is the enigmatic one Glenn Maxwell, who has played three T20 international hundreds in his last 35 games. The main bowlers for Australia will be the leg spinner Adam Zampa and slow bowler with the left arm Ashton Agar. They have won 38 and 37 wickets respectively since the last tournament.

The next layer

Beyond the favorites, New Zealand (+850) is a team that always shows up when international tournaments take place. They have reached the semi-finals twice, the last time in 2016.

The West Indies (+1000) are the current holders and dramatically won the 2016 tournament against England. They are the only team to have won the World T20 twice and also won the trophy in 2012. But they’ve won 18 and lost 31 since beating England in Kolkata.

There is no more puzzling side to world cricket than Pakistan (+1600), who have won more matches than any other team except India since the 2016 tournament. They will look at the explosive Babar Azam to lead them to a second title, having last won the tournament in England in 2009. No one has more international T20 runs in the past five years than Azam, who has collected 1,730.

The Longshots

Ireland Namibia The Netherlands Oman Papua New Guinea, and Scotland they all had to go through an extended qualifying period to make it to the 2021 tournament. They’re all tough underdogs to lift the trophy, and they’re all available at +20000. They will try to give a good report of themselves, but if one of them wants to make some serious noise my tip is Ireland. They have the most pedigree and play in each of the last five tournaments. They have some handy players, not least batsman Paul Stirling He has 1,373 runs in this format since the 2016 tournament, surpassed by just four players.

My choice

India is always a tough nut to crack, especially on home soil, but I really like England taking home the trophy in this tournament. They are the reigning world champions 50 over, and as I write this, they are the best side in both short formats of the game. They got heartbreakingly close to taking the loot home five years ago, and that memory plus the talent of the entire squad makes me think they’ll do better this time. But do not write off Pakistan – I repeat: do not – write off. When the force is with them, they are an irresistible outfit. They are my choice for an outside bet.