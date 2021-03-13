Hockey talking to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

In early January 2020, Warren became only the sixth commissioner in the history of the Big Ten Conference and subconsciously ran into a buzzsaw, with the pandemic hitting hard and all sports being shut down barely three months later.

In the middle of a busy week, with the basketball tournament conferences underway and the hockey tournament about to begin, Warren gave The Rink Live a few minutes to talk about the state of college hockey between the six conferences hosting field teams, plus Affiliate member Notre Dame, and what the future might hold for the game in Big Ten Country.

There is a picture of you this week a year ago, sitting alone on a stage announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Big Ten Men’s basketball tournament due to the pandemic. Didn’t know the virus yet, but how much better is life in the Big Ten 365 days later?

It’s a lot better. I love our student athletes and have so much respect for them, their families, our coaches and all the people on campus, and the medical staff who have worked so hard to get us a season. It is truly a blessing. I have a heart full of gratitude and I am excited to see some great hockey here.





Some of us in Minnesota would see you at Vikings-related positions, as well as youth hockey rinks, following your son Powers (now a junior on the Mississippi State soccer team) on the rink. How big was hockey in your Minnesota family life?

Powers was a hockey player for 15 years. We started spraying and went all the way through the system. I joked so many times with (former Michigan) coach (Red) Berenson and told him they didn’t have hockey in Arizona when I grew up there, but if they did, I was more of a hockey player than a basketball player. My wife Greta and I are hockey parents. I have spent 15 years on ice rinks. Powers started playing in the first grade and it was special. It was always some sort of transition from winter to spring when we came into districts. The community in our Big Ten hockey footprint is fantastic. I love the parents, and I loved those (youth hockey) garage parties. It taught my son so much about toughness and discipline and hard work so I am blessed to be a hockey dad.

Former Michigan coach Red Berenson (left) meets with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren weekly as a special adviser to hockey in the conference. Warren said he follows Berenson’s advice on hockey matters “100 percent” of the time. Big Ten Conference photo

You mentioned Red Berenson. What has it meant for Big Ten Hockey and for you to have him work with the conference as a sports advisor?

I cannot say enough good things about him. I met him when my son went to hockey camp there. We were in the middle of construction on the US Bank Stadium in Minnesota, so instead of taking Powers to Ann Arbor and flying back to Minnesota, I just sat up there in the Yost Ice Arena for a week working on stadium stuff. I knew Coach Berenson for his reputation, but to see him coach and meet all the young men, Powers fell in love with him. They finally made the Frozen Four the following year and I took over Powers there. (Coach Berenson) immediately remembered us. He’s a coach, he’s a player, he’s a smart businessman and he’s so respected. As a hockey parent, I know that the hockey community is based on respect. You have to be strong. Coach Berenson has done it all, seen it all, he’s a spectacular person, and I owe so much of this season’s success to him. I trust him. He and I meet every Friday and if he suggests something, I do it 100 percent of the time. It was just a blessing to have someone so skilled and experienced to work with us.

Big Ten hockey didn’t make it through the season unscathed by COVID, but it got through quite well, without a large number of games being canceled. Looking back at all that went into setting up a 2020-21 hockey season, how do you feel about how it all turned out?

One thing we must do is have a heart of gratitude. We played college athletics in a global pandemic … There are so many passionate people at play, and I said from my first press conference on Day 1 that I would always put the health and wellbeing of our student athletes at the center of our decision-making process. Period. Pointless, that’s it. So look at what we could do with our medical testing programs and our student athletes’ commitment to staying disciplined and working hard while they go to college. These are not professional athletes. These are collegiate athletes, and to be able to do this in an abnormal college experience, while getting a great education, it makes me humble and honored to be the Commissioner of the Big Ten.

You have degrees from Notre Dame and the state of Arizona. One of them is a member of Big Ten hockey and one of them played a Big Ten hockey schedule this year. When you think about the Sun Devils and what they’ve been up to this season, is there a future place for them at this conference?

It has been very special to work with Arizona State, which has played an incredible role in my family’s life. My dad was a professor there and I think in our family we have nearly 30 degrees from the state of Arizona. So to see them set up a hockey program under President (Michael) Crow and athletic director Ray Anderson, it was an honor to work with them this season to make hockey possible. They have a really good team, they are passionate about it. This was one of those Coach Berenson’s ideas to wrap up (the schedule) this year and I think it worked. In life, I always look for the win-win-win and the Big Ten could win, our student athletes got more competitions and Arizona State could compete, so it turned out to be excellent.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren will talk to the media about the cancellation of the Men’s Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, March 12. Thomas J. Russo / USA TODAY Sports

Is there any idea that the Sun Devils could be an affiliate member of the hockey conference in the future?

One of the things we were going to do was focus on having a successful Big Ten tournament and hopefully some great teams in the Frozen Four. And then, at the end of this season, we’ll take a step back in all of these areas and evaluate what’s right in the future. Arizona State has been a great partner this year and especially for me growing up in Tempe, maybe five miles from campus, seeing them play at a high level was another opportunity to be grateful.

Those of us in the hockey world seemingly waited about five years for the University of Illinois to make a formal announcement to add hockey. Do you have similar conversations with the people in Champaign?

I know they’ve had discussions and Illinois has shown an interest in building a hockey program. One thing about 2020 and 2021 is that dealing with COVID has complicated certain issues, but I’m sure I could all take a breath together in June and make some decisions, we’ll see what the future holds for Illinois and any other potential. schools in the Big Ten to start a hockey program.

A 5,000-seat hockey ready building recently opened near the University of Iowa. Are there any discussions about hockey there, or at any of the conferences at other non-hockey schools?

I haven’t had any formal discussions with any of the Big Ten schools, but again, one of the things COVID taught us – and I always try to look for the rainbow after the storm – is that it made us constantly evaluating the better way to do things, not just keep doing it this way, because we’ve done it this way. We have learned a lot about ourselves. Were strong people, were creative, were passionate, were wise, so I’m excited about this summer, to sit back and think and see what we can do, not just in hockey, but as a conference, to keep ourselves constantly to make leaders in college athletics.

Related stories:

Big Ten Network broadcasts many of your games, as do the FOX regional sports networks. Sinclair, owner of the FOX networks, is currently in a dispute with a number of providers, meaning fewer people will be able to see the games. Is the conference involved in those talks about TV availability?

I am a hockey dad, but I was not a hockey player so I wanted to start using ice hockey. We are blessed to have our own network and I have weekly meetings with the president of Big Ten Network. I was very clear with him and he was clear with me that (hockey) is an area where we can grow. You look at the numbers and we blew some of the statistics through the roof because we leaned into it and made it a priority. We constantly need to get more exposure, not only on Big Ten Network and other networks, but also on social media platforms. We would see it constantly grow and promote hockey in the Big Ten. People recognize that not only is it phenomenal hockey, but they can also receive a world-class education from one of our fine institutions.

Do you expect full capacity at the hockey locations of the conferences next season?

I want to thrive for the next few months, then take a deep breath in June and get an update from our medical staff. Being at the basketball tournament, even when there are a few fans in the stadium, brings a certain kind of energy, but again, what we do in the Big Ten will always be based on health and safety. We have some time to evaluate in the summer before heading into the fall.

You and your family now live in Chicago, but are there things you miss about Minnesota because you’ve spent a significant portion of your life here?

Minnesota will always have a special place in my heart. It is a place where we recognized dreams and raised our children. Our children went to primary and secondary school there. We have some incredible fond memories there as a family. When we moved to Minnesota in 2005, we didn’t know a person in the state. We had a distant cousin and he moved immediately after we moved there. I look back on how much we have been blessed and how much we have been able to achieve as a family and the number of people we call friends there. I love the people of Minnesota and it will always be home to us. They treated us like family and took care of us and our pets and me. It was a spectacular 15 years for us there.

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your premier destination for regional hockey coverage. Located in the best hockey footprint in the country, skate for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL, and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications’ newspaper network also have access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.