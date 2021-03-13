Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan and Manika Batra are ready for the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics

India’s top paddlers will enter a pivotal week in their quest to secure a spot at the Tokyo Olympics with the back-to-back world and Asian qualifiers starting in Doha on Sunday.

Seasoned Sharath Kamal, India’s highest ranked table tennis player at number 32 in the world and 37th seeded G Sathiyan, and number 63 Manika Batra and No. 95 in the world, Sutirtha Mukherjee among women, will compete in the World Singles Qualification Tournament of 14 -17 March, followed by the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament from 18-20 March.

The Asian event offers the four players a much easier path to pass through, as well as an opportunity for Sharath and Batra to seal a berth in mixed doubles. Despite a majority of the world’s top paddlers having qualified at the team event held in January last year – where both Indian teams disappointed – Sharath and Sathiyan will have three top-25 men in the 73-strong field in the world qualifiers. There are eight players ranked above Batra in the 60 women’s field.

Four places in Tokyo for men and five for women are up for grabs in the world tournament. The men are divided into three groups, each with one place for the group winner. The losing finalist and semi-finalists will then fight for the other spot. A similar format has been drawn up for the women, which will be divided into four groups.

In the Asian tournament I know I will qualify; it is more of a formality, Sharath said from Doha on Saturday. The world tournament will be an extra tournament that I can qualify for early. So the pressure is not too high. If I qualify for it it will be a lot more fulfilling as I would have played some of my best levels of table tennis in a much stronger field.

Sharath and Sathiyan are the top two seeds in the Asian qualifiers and are expected to bring in the regional quota. Our better chance is certainly in the Asian qualifiers, Sathiyan said. It’s a situation where Sharath and I come in (for the Tokyo Games) even if we don’t make it to the world event. But we wouldn’t take it lightly. My goal will still be to qualify through the world qualifiers.

Indian paddlers returned to competitive mode last month after almost a year’s hiatus in the national championships in Panchkula. They then moved the base to Doha, where a number of World Table Tennis (WTT) events took place in the run-up to the qualifiers. 38-year-old Sharath not only got much-needed quality game time, but also a confidence-inspiring five-game victory over Germany’s Patrick Franziska number 16 in the round of 32 of the WTT Star Contender earlier this week.

I’m pretty confident in the way I’ve played here and I’ll bring that confidence into the qualifiers, Sharath said. Until two days ago, I was thinking about how I would approach the world qualifiers and whether I should go hard in it. Then I thought if I’m on a good flight why would I stop it?

Fresh off his national title after beating Sharath in the final, Sathiyan crashed in the round of 32 of both events – losing to fifth-seeded Japanese teenager Harimoto Tomokazu and world number 20 to Nigerian Aruna Quadri, who is part of the qualifiers of the world. The Indian struggled with a shoulder problem in the two tournaments and it is still not 100%, but he remains optimistic about his fitness.

It will be quite difficult to qualify for the world event with many top players there. But I feel fitter. We are here for two weeks and we prepare well, Sathiyan said.

Batra will have to come out well above her weight in the world qualifiers, especially after losing in the final qualifiers and the first round of the two WTT tournaments. The 25-year-old is placed second in the Asian event, with Mukherjee two places behind her.