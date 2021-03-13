Sports
Cricket Challenged
Hyderabad: The wheelchair cricket team, which has been bringing laurels to Telangana state for the past two years and set to play the first national tri-series tournament in Rajasthan, is even struggling to gain support from the state government.
As even physically handicapped people face new challenges and shine in all spheres of life, the sport has become one of the options for disconnecting their talents. The same goes for the Telangana wheelchair cricket team under Para Sport Association, which has won about four trophies. In addition, the team will play its first national tri-series tournament in Rajasthan in the last week of March. But the cricket team’s main problem is the lack of support from the state government. “Playing cricket may not be a challenge, but traveling to different places to participate in tournaments is a bit difficult for us.” say the players of the wheelchair cricket team.
Shaik Ataullah, 22, founder of the Telangana Wheelchair Cricket Team and a cricket player said: “The Telangana Wheelchair Cricket Team started in 2019. Our motto was to make the physically disabled feel stronger and also have good physical and mental well-being. But the biggest challenge what we are facing is that India does not have suitable accessories for the disabled. Wheelchair cricket needs more dedication than normal cricket needs. We need help especially as travel support for players who would play out of state. ”
Shaik believes that cricket is in his blood, despite the fact that his life was turned upside down during his childhood. When his kite got stuck in the wires of a transformer, he tried to get it back. During the attempt, he lost an arm and two legs, but that did not change his passion for sports. He later decided to form a cricket team representing individuals like him and founded the Telangana wheelchair cricket team. Now there are about 30 players, all between the age group of 21 to 32.
“Cricket allows us to feel empowered, but the lack of government support is discouraging. If they can help us and provide money for travel and accommodation, that would be a great help. received from NGOs and private companies. If we are recognized by the state government, this would also serve as a platform for finding new talent, “said a player on the Telangana wheelchair cricket team.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]