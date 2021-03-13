Cricket Challenged

Hyderabad: The wheelchair cricket team, which has been bringing laurels to Telangana state for the past two years and set to play the first national tri-series tournament in Rajasthan, is even struggling to gain support from the state government.

As even physically handicapped people face new challenges and shine in all spheres of life, the sport has become one of the options for disconnecting their talents. The same goes for the Telangana wheelchair cricket team under Para Sport Association, which has won about four trophies. In addition, the team will play its first national tri-series tournament in Rajasthan in the last week of March. But the cricket team’s main problem is the lack of support from the state government. “Playing cricket may not be a challenge, but traveling to different places to participate in tournaments is a bit difficult for us.” say the players of the wheelchair cricket team.

Shaik Ataullah, 22, founder of the Telangana Wheelchair Cricket Team and a cricket player said: “The Telangana Wheelchair Cricket Team started in 2019. Our motto was to make the physically disabled feel stronger and also have good physical and mental well-being. But the biggest challenge what we are facing is that India does not have suitable accessories for the disabled. Wheelchair cricket needs more dedication than normal cricket needs. We need help especially as travel support for players who would play out of state. ”

Shaik believes that cricket is in his blood, despite the fact that his life was turned upside down during his childhood. When his kite got stuck in the wires of a transformer, he tried to get it back. During the attempt, he lost an arm and two legs, but that did not change his passion for sports. He later decided to form a cricket team representing individuals like him and founded the Telangana wheelchair cricket team. Now there are about 30 players, all between the age group of 21 to 32.

“Cricket allows us to feel empowered, but the lack of government support is discouraging. If they can help us and provide money for travel and accommodation, that would be a great help. received from NGOs and private companies. If we are recognized by the state government, this would also serve as a platform for finding new talent, “said a player on the Telangana wheelchair cricket team.