Alabama Football Recruitment: Emmanuel Henderson, No. 2 RB in 2022 Class, Commits to Crimson Tide

If you thought Alabama was going to stop bringing in the best recruits in the country today, I have some terrible news. But if you are an Alabama fan I have some great news! Five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday, making him Alabama’s fifth bet of the 2022 class.

Henderson is the second five-star to join Alabama in the Class of 2022. His Composite rating from 247Sports puts him behind quarterback and colleague Tide commits Ty Simpson as the second highest rated player in the class.

Hailing from Hartford, Alabama, Henderson is rated the # 28 player overall and # 2 to return in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. While Henderson has been running during his high school career, he told BamaOnLine that The Tide recruited him as more of an athlete than a running back.

“I can always move because I am an athlete,” said Henderson. “I can play special teams, I can play slots wherever they need me.”

Here’s the scouting report from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:

Taller, longer frame with a slim, athletic build that should encourage plenty of bulk addition in college. Three sports high school athlete playing basketball and running. Ran an 11.40 100 as a sophomore. Predominant in football and hoops versus small school competition in Alabama. Taller runner showing good initial burst and descent. Flashes dangerous cutting power. Will stack cuts on the same run. Always looking for as many extra yards as possible. Impressive strings move together on the second level given a longer, high-cut build. Fluent and violent as a runner at the same time. Shows good core strength and contact balance to extend runs. Finishes are performed consistently. Played snaps at running back, receiver, quarterback and outside linebacker as a junior. Natural pass-catcher when chances are limited. Enough top speed, but there is still room for improvement. The potential in that category must be high, given frame / gait. Gets jumpy at times, which is probably at least in part due to individual dominance versus small school competition. One of the nation’s top players in the 2022 class. Must become a high impact player with a long-term NFL Draft cap.

Henderson’s dedication takes Alabama’s 2022 national-level class to 14th, but you shouldn’t read too much into that. There’s a long way to go between now and February, and Alabama will most likely be in the top three – if not number 1 again – once all the letters of intent are signed.