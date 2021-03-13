Salina approves resolution for new tennis facility

The Salina City Commission unanimously approved a resolution on Monday, March 1 to partner with Unified School District305 and the Salina Net Generation on a $ 2.6 million construction project for a new tennis facility in Kenwood Park.

The project will replace the area, including the old municipal pool and rodeo arena, to build 12 illuminated post-tensioned concrete courses and a battle wall. It will repurpose the pool house into a club house with toilets, showers and other amenities.

USD 305 will take control of the four tennis courts in Jerry Ivey Park, rebuild and maintain them. The city will review the future use of the Oakdale and Sunset Park jobs.

Clark Renfro, who is part of the Salina Net Generation, said the group was formed a few years ago when people saw the deteriorating conditions on Salinas tennis courts. to form SNG and solve the problem.

The City of Salina will contribute an estimated $ 865,000 towards the project, $ 600,000 to build the facility and use the other money towards demolition costs and to bring the pool house to a maintainable condition.

SNG is expected to cover the rest, having already raised about $ 1.3 million.

We’ve gotten about $ 500,000 that we’ll have to raise over the next few months to finish the thing and start construction and get them going, Renfro said.

If funding efforts go ahead as planned, construction could begin as early as August and it could take five or six months for the project to be completed.

“We could conceivably… start against the fall, at least start preparing and ideally have something by next spring,” Renfro said. Again, that’s a quick way, but it can be done.

Salina has a long history of playing tennis, people of all ages play, and the high schools and high schools have won numerous championships over the years.

Renfro talked about how the boys and girls from both Salina Central and Salina South have often finished in the top four at the state tournament in recent decades, with tennis being by far the most successful sport.

The reason for that, I think, is just community commitment, Renfro said. People who once played, helped the younger kids learn, were either involved in coaching or clinics, or just played in general, supporting the sport was huge.

He stressed the importance of this project so that more people at all levels can learn and enjoy the game and keep playing it for life.

Regardless of whether you played in high school, college, or whatever it’s a great physical activity, it’s characteristic build-up, traits that allow kids to develop and learn in ways they couldn’t get anywhere else.

SNG believes the new facility will allow the city to host more tennis events, which has been a struggle in recent years due to court conditions and different venues. The Oakdale facility has eight lanes, Ivey has four, and Sunset Park has only three.

Salina hosts a KSHSAA event for every sport except tennis, and ironically, tennis is the city’s strongest sport, Renfro said. It’s because we don’t have the configuration or quality of courts to do that.

SNG is optimistic about the future of this project and the possibility of bringing back tennis to Salina.