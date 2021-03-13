Sports
Salina approves resolution for new tennis facility
The Salina City Commission unanimously approved a resolution on Monday, March 1 to partner with Unified School District305 and the Salina Net Generation on a $ 2.6 million construction project for a new tennis facility in Kenwood Park.
The project will replace the area, including the old municipal pool and rodeo arena, to build 12 illuminated post-tensioned concrete courses and a battle wall. It will repurpose the pool house into a club house with toilets, showers and other amenities.
USD 305 will take control of the four tennis courts in Jerry Ivey Park, rebuild and maintain them. The city will review the future use of the Oakdale and Sunset Park jobs.
Clark Renfro, who is part of the Salina Net Generation, said the group was formed a few years ago when people saw the deteriorating conditions on Salinas tennis courts. to form SNG and solve the problem.
The City of Salina will contribute an estimated $ 865,000 towards the project, $ 600,000 to build the facility and use the other money towards demolition costs and to bring the pool house to a maintainable condition.
SNG is expected to cover the rest, having already raised about $ 1.3 million.
We’ve gotten about $ 500,000 that we’ll have to raise over the next few months to finish the thing and start construction and get them going, Renfro said.
If funding efforts go ahead as planned, construction could begin as early as August and it could take five or six months for the project to be completed.
“We could conceivably… start against the fall, at least start preparing and ideally have something by next spring,” Renfro said. Again, that’s a quick way, but it can be done.
Salina has a long history of playing tennis, people of all ages play, and the high schools and high schools have won numerous championships over the years.
Renfro talked about how the boys and girls from both Salina Central and Salina South have often finished in the top four at the state tournament in recent decades, with tennis being by far the most successful sport.
The reason for that, I think, is just community commitment, Renfro said. People who once played, helped the younger kids learn, were either involved in coaching or clinics, or just played in general, supporting the sport was huge.
He stressed the importance of this project so that more people at all levels can learn and enjoy the game and keep playing it for life.
Regardless of whether you played in high school, college, or whatever it’s a great physical activity, it’s characteristic build-up, traits that allow kids to develop and learn in ways they couldn’t get anywhere else.
SNG believes the new facility will allow the city to host more tennis events, which has been a struggle in recent years due to court conditions and different venues. The Oakdale facility has eight lanes, Ivey has four, and Sunset Park has only three.
Salina hosts a KSHSAA event for every sport except tennis, and ironically, tennis is the city’s strongest sport, Renfro said. It’s because we don’t have the configuration or quality of courts to do that.
SNG is optimistic about the future of this project and the possibility of bringing back tennis to Salina.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]