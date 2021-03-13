Auburn Hockey continues to grow

Being a hockey fan in SEC land is a once in a lifetime experience, as I’m sure many of our readers know. In many places, people don’t even know the rules or have never seen a game of your favorite sport, and the vast majority of the population has never picked up a hockey stick, aside from some games in grassroots gym classes. The lack of wide exposure and outside support can be disappointing, even if the NHL is still a relatively niche sport in more traditional markets like Philadelphia or New York. Taking all that into account, it’s not shocking that Alabama (a state that’s about as far away from being cold as you could get) doesn’t have a significant base of die-hard hockey fans. Auburn hockey and the other members of the South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference are trying to change that.

The SECHC consists of a surprisingly diverse group of club teams from across the southeast. The current list of schools has familiar faces, such as the Tennessee Volunteers Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels, but it is also home to names like Florida AtlanticThe list has expanded and narrowed over the years, as it did in the early days of the NHL, but with increasing support and recognition from their respective schools, most members of the NCAA’s South Eastern Conference have managed to get a Club team. .

Hockey is on the rise, with increased attendance and interest in southern campuses in recent years; I can speak from experience as a current Auburn student. As Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg’s jerseys start sporadically appearing in the South and smaller leagues like the SPHL and FPHL grow and change, more and more fans are being born and raised in nontraditional markets. As much nonsense as we give Gary Bettman for his grand vision of expansion, the Sun Belt’s expertly managed teams have been extraordinarily successful in creating an enduring love for the games, something that Nashville fans are very familiar with.

A perfect example of the effects of those decisions is the case of Brandon Weis, club president of Auburn Hockeys. Weis was born in Huntsville, Alabama and grew up playing street hockey. He mentions a televised match between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks as the tipping point for when he fell in love with hockey, but he says he started getting on the ice around the age of seven when a neighbor who played down the street moved in. Weis became a Penguins fan, took trips to Alabama-Huntsville and Huntsville Havoc games, and played hockey on the Havocs youth program. He’s the microcosm of how the sport can and should be cultivated, and he’s one of the people in charge of the Auburns team.

The club has recently made a number of additions and changes, including a partnership with Rebirth Sports to update and produce their uniforms. For a team that is financially independent from the university and wants to tap into a university market, the impact of sweater sales cannot be underestimated. Auburn Hockeys store is currently selling both their Orange Crush and Stormtrooper uniforms (as Ive called them) for $ 125 each including customization, although the sale only lasts until midnight on March 16. On campus, you can see students wearing new sweaters over jackets and hoodies when it’s cold and shirts when it’s not, a show of support for the team that may have been hard to imagine several years ago.

About the new white uniform design, Weis said: Our white jerseys looked rather old, so I called Rebirth and asked them if they could design something similar to our football teams jerseys. They made it up and mailed it, and we liked it. The team is also looking for another uniform that mimics the classic look of Auburn’s soccer team, this time with a hint of blue; these new kits will likely not be available until the end of the 2021-2022 season, when the next jersey sale begins.

However, the team’s growth isn’t limited to just merchandise or even support from local students. New players from all over the country have joined the program in hopes of continuing to play the game they love, even in nontraditional circumstances. One such player is Supply Chain Management Major and Mike Lafferty, born in Buffalo. Lafferty grew up in a hardcore hockey environment and played for his high school, but he’s a perfect fit for Auburn’s student body. The freshman defender said: I’m really looking forward to playing in front of fans. I have high expectations, this is a good team and a good group of guys and I was looking forward to the season.

As the level of competition within the SECHC improves and the addition of players from Toronto, Boston and even Nashville, Auburn’s small (but vocal) group of hockey fans is starting to grow. The upcoming season could be a great season for Tigers fans looking for a winner to back. Auburn made a run to the SECHC semifinals last year before being eliminated in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Ole Miss, but the team only managed three seniors and ten freshmen. Students and alumni alike will have the opportunity to watch games at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia, and all the action will be broadcast on Auburns student radio station, 91.1 WEGL. As Zach Roos put it: it is an electrical factory. Were one of the best teams out there, and would run for the [championship] this year.

For a state that loves the fast paced, physical game of football, it is high time that the breakneck pace of hockey made its way into college culture. Auburn does exactly that.