It’s just cricket, and it’s enough for India, Pak

For the first time since the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali, there is talk of granting visas to cricket fans from Pakistan for the T20 World Cup in India in October. The decision hangs in the corridors of political uncertainty, but if the fans were allowed access, the magic and mystique of that Mohali night could be recreated.

The quality of that match never reached a feverish note, there was little drama or excitement left stamped in memory. But what the game lacked in drama, it made up for in atmosphere. The sheer atmosphere of the game made it worth rewinding and reliving a thousand times.

The most lingering picture is that of a cricket-mad father and son from Lahore who were on a pilgrimage to the Nizamuddin dargah, but sneaked into Chandigarh with very little money and no idea about buying tickets or shelter on a train. They were not afraid of life or safety. Lahore jaisa (just like Lahore), they felt.

But in an equally cricket-obsessed Sikh widower, they found their farishta. They met him at the ticket booth and he took them to his house on the outskirts of Chandigarh. They had a connection with cricket and chai, politics and culture. He eventually managed to give them tickets, and together they watched and celebrated. India has won. Pakistan lost. But humanity was victorious.

In that vein, the cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan was sporting this century, unlike the 90s when the crowd sometimes needed to be controlled. The crowd, whether in each other’s territory or in a neutral location, was friendly and affable. There could be all those online trolls, but in the stands, they’ve rarely crossed hostility lines.

In 2011, not every supporter from Pakistan was lucky. Several were stranded on visas. There were those who had a visa, but could not find a ticket. For a match of this size, the capacity of 26,000 stadiums was insufficient. Of these, only 16,000 were available to the public.

An Indian peace activist, Mazher Hussain, arranged for a group of Pakistanis to come to the game. A group of 50 students also managed visas. Believing they had the title of Pakistan Peaceniks to promote the spirit of harmony between the two nations, they printed some 15,000 banners with a combination of the Indian and Pakistani flags, which they distributed to the crowd. However, only 15 of them were in ticket management. Before the game, one of the students joked: it is because of politicians that the game is not happening. But when it happens, they are the first to get tickets. The common man suffers anyway.

In every match between India and Pakistan, the political actions off the field make more coherent headlines than the actions on the field. The Mohali match sat side by side with Manmohan Singh and Yousuf Raza Gilani, the then Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan.

Take politics out of the games between India and Pakistan, it will be the fusion of two great cricket cultures. But it seldom is, and understandably so, given the ongoing tension.

During the last World Cup in England, there was a shadow of uncertainty about a group match between the two neighbors. Four years ago, supporters from Pakistan were denied a visa for the T20 World Cup. The match between India and Pakistan had to be shifted from Dharamshala to Mohali due to protests from the local population.

Ten years after fans brought that bland World Cup match to life in Mohali, there’s another chance for the supporters of the two cricket-mad nations to go home with a lifetime of memories and impressions.