Sports
It’s just cricket, and it’s enough for India, Pak
For the first time since the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali, there is talk of granting visas to cricket fans from Pakistan for the T20 World Cup in India in October. The decision hangs in the corridors of political uncertainty, but if the fans were allowed access, the magic and mystique of that Mohali night could be recreated.
The quality of that match never reached a feverish note, there was little drama or excitement left stamped in memory. But what the game lacked in drama, it made up for in atmosphere. The sheer atmosphere of the game made it worth rewinding and reliving a thousand times.
The most lingering picture is that of a cricket-mad father and son from Lahore who were on a pilgrimage to the Nizamuddin dargah, but sneaked into Chandigarh with very little money and no idea about buying tickets or shelter on a train. They were not afraid of life or safety. Lahore jaisa (just like Lahore), they felt.
But in an equally cricket-obsessed Sikh widower, they found their farishta. They met him at the ticket booth and he took them to his house on the outskirts of Chandigarh. They had a connection with cricket and chai, politics and culture. He eventually managed to give them tickets, and together they watched and celebrated. India has won. Pakistan lost. But humanity was victorious.
In that vein, the cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan was sporting this century, unlike the 90s when the crowd sometimes needed to be controlled. The crowd, whether in each other’s territory or in a neutral location, was friendly and affable. There could be all those online trolls, but in the stands, they’ve rarely crossed hostility lines.
In 2011, not every supporter from Pakistan was lucky. Several were stranded on visas. There were those who had a visa, but could not find a ticket. For a match of this size, the capacity of 26,000 stadiums was insufficient. Of these, only 16,000 were available to the public.
An Indian peace activist, Mazher Hussain, arranged for a group of Pakistanis to come to the game. A group of 50 students also managed visas. Believing they had the title of Pakistan Peaceniks to promote the spirit of harmony between the two nations, they printed some 15,000 banners with a combination of the Indian and Pakistani flags, which they distributed to the crowd. However, only 15 of them were in ticket management. Before the game, one of the students joked: it is because of politicians that the game is not happening. But when it happens, they are the first to get tickets. The common man suffers anyway.
In every match between India and Pakistan, the political actions off the field make more coherent headlines than the actions on the field. The Mohali match sat side by side with Manmohan Singh and Yousuf Raza Gilani, the then Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan.
Take politics out of the games between India and Pakistan, it will be the fusion of two great cricket cultures. But it seldom is, and understandably so, given the ongoing tension.
During the last World Cup in England, there was a shadow of uncertainty about a group match between the two neighbors. Four years ago, supporters from Pakistan were denied a visa for the T20 World Cup. The match between India and Pakistan had to be shifted from Dharamshala to Mohali due to protests from the local population.
Ten years after fans brought that bland World Cup match to life in Mohali, there’s another chance for the supporters of the two cricket-mad nations to go home with a lifetime of memories and impressions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]