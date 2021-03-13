Brandon Scherff, security guard of the Washington Football Team, signs franchise tag for the second consecutive season



All-Pro security guard Brandon Scherff is ready to play the franchise tag again. According to NFL.com, Scherff has signed his franchise tender with the Washington Football Team. The soccer team tagged Scherff in 2020 and has done so again for the 2021 campaign. Scherff’s salary in 2021 will be just north of $ 18 million, which is 120% of the roughly $ 15 million he earned last year. earned. Scherff, 29, was the # 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has been one of the league’s better guards throughout his six-year career. He has made it to the Pro Bowl four times in six years, including the past two seasons, and his first All-Pro award in 2020. He has struggled a bit with injuries in recent seasons, playing 16 of the 48 games of 2018 up to and including 2020.. Scherff and the football team have until July 15 to sign a long-term contract. If no deal is reached by that date, Scherff plays the tag again. If Washington wanted to tag him for the third time, his tag value for the 2022 campaign would be 144% of this year’s number, meaning he would make about $ 26 million. More likely he would be allowed to enter the open market and be free to sign with any team.

